The Management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced the conferment of Honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc Honoris Causa) Degrees on the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, during the upcoming 17th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for January 29, 2026.

The University’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dapo Oke, FCIA, said in a statement on Saturday that “these esteemed awardees have been selected for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields and their significant impact on the Society.”

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, he said, is a philanthropist who has supported the cause of women and girl child through her New Era foundation, which focuses on youth development and public awareness in environmental health, Women’s Health and Education Foundation, aimed at empowering women and children through healthcare and Education.

“As a Senator, who represented Lagos Central Senatorial District from 2011 to 2023, during her time in the Senate, she served on the Committees on Health and Women’s Affairs and championed causes related to Education, healthcare accessibility, and community service.

“In her role as the First Lady, she continues to advocate for women’s rights and youth. She is to be awarded a Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Ed.) Honoris Causa in Childhood Education.

“The second recipient is the Governor of Ogun State, Prince (Dr.) Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun, CON, has held office since his election in 2019 and reelection in 2023.

“With a background as a successful entrepreneur and former Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission, he brings a wealth of private and public sector experience to his role.