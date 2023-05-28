TASUED Shuts Down As Students, Indegenes Clash

There was pandemonium in the Ijagun area of Ogun State as students of Tai Solarin University of Education clashed with the citizens of the area.

Following the clash on Sunday morning, New Telegraph gathered that the neighbourhood had been deserted as a result of the violence.

However, the Management of the institution declared the school closed and ordered all students to return home until peace has been restored.

Confirming the clash, the institution’s Registrar, Dapo Oke, stated that there had been an altercation between some students from the Imaweje village and the locals around the school.

He said “Following the recent clash between students and members of the University Host Community in the early hours of today (Sunday), particularly, the Iwameje, community which led to the eruption of violence, the University Management hereby announces the closing down of the University.

“In the meantime, Parents and Guardians are hereby advised to recall their wards particularly those living in and around Iwameje back home immediately.

“Efforts are being made with law enforcement agents to restore peace and order in the community affected.”