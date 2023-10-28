TASUED Mourns Alaba Lawson

The management of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Ijagun, Ogun State, has commiserated with the family of the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson and the people of Ogun State and the South West in general over her death on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The University said in a statement issued by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Sunday Oladapo Oke, FCIA, that “with heavy hearts and deep sorrow, the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Lawson and Jiboku families of Egbaland and the entire Yoruba land on the sudden and profound loss of a distinguished educationist and the Iyalode of Yorubaland, IYALODE ALABA LAWSON, MFR, F.IoD, JP.”

Oke added in the statement that Chief Alaba Lawson, a respected member of the school’s Governing Council, has left an indelible mark on the institution and in the field of education in Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Iyalode Alaba Lawson’s contributions to TASUED were invaluable. Her passion for education and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our university was evident throughout her time as a member of our Governing Council.

“Chief Alaba Lawson’s wisdom, guidance, and unwavering support significantly influenced the course of TASUED’s development and growth.

“The Chairman of Council, Professor Rahamon Adisa Bello, FAEng, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwole S. Banjo, and other members of the University Council also mourn the departure of the great Amazon, renowned educationist, and erudite member of our Council,” he said.

The Registrar added that Lawson will be sorely missed by all for her numerous contributions to our university, Ogun State in particular, Yorubaland, and the nation in general.

He said: “We join in prayer and solidarity with the Lawson and Jiboku families during this difficult time. May God Almighty grant eternal rest to the soul of Iyalode Alaba Lawson, and may her legacy continue to inspire and guide us.

“Our condolences to the family as we commiserate with His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, the Visitor to the University, the Alake of Egbaland, and the entire Yoruba race over this great loss of an illustrious daughter of Yorubaland.”