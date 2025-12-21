TASUED Fixes January 29, 2026 For 17th Convocation

The Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced Thursday, January 29, 2026, as the new date for its 17th Convocation Ceremony.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Sunday Oladapo Oke, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday titled “Rescheduling of the 17th Convocation Ceremony.”

According to the statement, the convocation, which was earlier postponed, has now been rescheduled to allow for proper planning and coordination.

“This is to formally inform you that the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education, which was earlier postponed, has now been rescheduled to hold on Thursday, January 29, 2026,” Oke stated.

He said the university management regretted any inconvenience caused by the earlier postponement and thanked stakeholders for their patience and understanding.

“All previously communicated arrangements remain valid, and further details regarding the schedule of events will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.

The registrar noted that the convocation would also form part of activities marking the university’s 20+1 anniversary, adding that the institution looks forward to celebrating the milestone with graduands, their families and members of the university community.