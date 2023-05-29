TASUED Calls For Calm Over Imawaje Community/Students Crisis

The management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has called for calm after the clash between some alleged cult members and residents of Imawaje community in the area.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs. Ayotunde Omotola Odubela, the University stated that it received reports of a clash between some unknown persons suspected to be cultists and some members of the Imaweje Community on Sunday May 28, 2023.

Odubela stressed that “Imaweje Community has allegedly been experiencing nefarious activities by some unidentified persons such as rape, snatching of phones etc particularly late in the evenings and at night in particular.”

According to her, “to safeguard lives and properties, the Iwameje Community and other host Communities set up a Vigilante outfit to curb all incidents of rape, snatching of phones, and most importantly Cultism.”

Odubela added that based on the information at the disposal of the University, the Iwameje Community, “in order to root out these nefarious activities, cultism and other social vices intensified their efforts through the Community Vigilante.”

This, she said, “did not go down well with this unidentified group which subsequently attacked the Baale’s son.”

“The Community intensified their efforts to patrol and on Friday May 26, 2023 around midnight, an arrest was made, upon searching the alleged suspect’s residence various weapons were said to have been discovered in his possession.

“In the course of the interrogation, the suspect gave up the ghost. The suspect has since been identified as a 300 level Student of the University.

“In a reprisal attack, suspected members of his group, upon learning of his death, incited the student populace thus turning the issue into; Student versus Community clash,” the statement read.

She revealed that this led to the burning of the house of the Baale and two other Chiefs in the community, adding that the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, swiftly shut down the campus to douse tension and in compliance with extant rules and regulations immediately called for an emergency Senate meeting slated for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

“The Management uses this medium to implore all Students to remain calm as efforts are being taken to get to the root of the issue, as no stone would be left unturned.

“The University has already contacted the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure the restoration of peace and order.

“The University condemn in strongest terms the death of the alleged cultist in the hands of the Vigilante and condoles with the family of the deceased and wishes to state clearly that the safety and well-being of our Students remain of topmost priority.

“Parents and Guardians are enjoined to ensure that their wards are recalled back home safely and stay at home until the University is re-opened,” she said.