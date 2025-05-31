TASUED Appoints New University Librarian

Share

The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced the appointment of Professor Adebambo Adewale Oduwole as the new University Librarian.

The appointment, which takes effect from Monday, June 2, 2025, was confirmed in a statement personally signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Dapo Oke.

Prof. Oduwole, born on July 26, 1969, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, becomes the first alumnus of Olabisi Onabanjo University (formerly Ogun State University) to be appointed as TASUED’s University Librarian in its 35-year history.

He began his educational journey at Saint Augustine Primary School, Ijebu-Ode (1974–1980), and proceeded to Adeola Odutola College for his secondary education.

He obtained a B.Sc. in Microbiology from Ogun State University in 1989, followed by a Master’s and a Ph.D. in Library and Information Studies from the University of Ibadan in 1996 and 2006 respectively.

With an extensive academic and administrative career, Prof. Oduwole has served in several key positions at Lagos State University (LASU), including as a member of the university’s Senate, Management Committee, Appointment and Promotions Committees (Junior and Senior Staff), Library Committee, LASU College of Medicine (LASUCOM) Management Committee, and various faculty boards.

He has also received international exposure through academic engagements at Middlesex University, UK (2005), and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA (2006).

He holds a Diploma in Computer Studies (1998) and a Proficiency Certificate in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

A seasoned scholar, Prof. Oduwole has published over 40 scholarly articles in reputable local and international journals. His academic excellence has earned him several awards, including the Belgian Government Fellowship (2003), the Commonwealth Professional Fellowship (2005), the Mortenson Fellowship (2006), and the Emerald/EFMD Award for Outstanding Doctoral Research in Library Studies (2006).

At the master’s level, he was named Best Student in Cataloguing & Classification and Scientific Sources and Information.

He is an active member of multiple professional bodies including the Nigerian Library Association (NLA), the American Library Association (ALA), and is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals (CILIP), UK.

Professor Oduwole is married and blessed with children.

