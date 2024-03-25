TASTE Nigeria Commends Plateau Govt For 5bn Water Contract

The Country Director Society for the Transfer of Appropriate Sustainable Technology and Expertise (TASTE). Mr Nuhu Yakubu Chayi has commended the Plateau State government for taking a bold step to ensure adequate water services are provided in the state by awarding a 5 billion contract for the restoration of the water treatment plant in Wase, Langtang North and Bokkos Local government Areas of the State.

The Local government mentioned covered the Plateau Central and Plateau Southern Senatorial Districts of the State which citizens are suffering from getting water easily for use.

He urged water sector actors and the people of the state to hold the government accountable to seeing the completion of the five billion Water project.

Represented by the TASTE Project Coordinator, Engr. Jonathan Makan, the country director disclosed this during the 2024 World Water Day with the Theme: “Water for Peace held at the Eliel Event Centre Gold and Base Jos.

New Telegraph reports that the 2024 World Water which was celebrated in Jos at the weekend was organised by TASTE, NEWSAN, Tearfund and World Serve as sponsors.

He describes the efforts of the government as timely as it will help in addressing the challenges related to water management, and foster cooperation, collaboration and dialogue among key actors and communities in the state.

He said Water can serve as a common ground for bringing people and communities together to find sustainable solutions and build Peaceful relationships.

He added that Legislation is an important component of Water resources management.

“The 2019 Plateau State Water sector Law has brought about a fundamental development where key agencies were created to support the Ministry of Water Resources in ensuring adequate and continuous supply of clean and safe water.

TASTE noted that the continuous interaction with the law and amendment to the law is critical for the smooth achievement of set objectives for the people.

He disclosed that in Jos South, Mangu and Langtang North Local Government Areas of the state, TASTE has provided 51 solar-powered boreholes and restored 174 broken-down boreholes, trained and set water management committees for the sustainability of each facility.