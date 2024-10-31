TASTE Made Potable Water Accessible To over One Million Nigerians In 15 States – CEO

Share

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the Society for the Transfer of Appropriate Sustainable Technology and Expertise (TASTE) in marking its 25 years of service said it has successfully provided clean drinking water to over one million people in 15 states.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mr Ben Udejiofor stated this in Jos while speaking with Journalists after an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the organisation.

Mr Udejiofor said that TASTE has provided water through solar-powered boreholes which is safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities to over one million Nigerians in the last 25 years.

“Over the 25 years that we’ve been working in Nigeria, more than 1.3 million people have gained access to clean drinking water. We recognize this is a drop in the ocean, given Nigeria’s population of over 200 million. There’s still a long way to go, and we won’t become complacent. We’re committed to continuing the work and, by God’s grace, to reducing the number of people without access to clean water”.

He added that TASTE has supported disadvantaged communities across 15 states in Nigeria including Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Ondo and Enugu amongst other states to have access to safe drinking water while sharing the Christian gospel and demonstrating the love of God.

According to him, the support compromises drilling of boreholes to provide a sustainable and safe water supply, constructing hygienic latrines and undertaking community development toward building cohesion and resilience in the last 25 years.

Also Speaking the Country Director of TASTE Nigeria Mr Yakubu Nuhu Said the TASTE milestone is a testament to God’s blessings and teamwork.

“Seeing communities impacted brings immense joy. Collaboration with governments, NGOs and communities is crucial.”

Nuhu disclosed that the organization aims to reduce the number of people without clean water access, addressing Nigeria’s pressing water scarcity issue.

He added that TASTE will continue to partner with the government to provide potable water to Nigerians.

“One of our recent successes has been a partnership with the Ministry of Water Resources in Plateau State. The Plateau State Governor has engaged us to rehabilitate about 560 broken-down boreholes and to restore and convert 80 motorized boreholes to solar power.

“This project is valued at about 1.72 billion naira, and we’ve made significant progress. If the government recognizes that we have the expertise and they provide the funding, together we can ensure that more people have access to clean water”.

