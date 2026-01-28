Taste Ena: Emerging Voice Of Resilience In Nigeria’s Afro-Pop Scene

Nigerian Afro-Pop artist Nosakhare Emmanuel, popularly known as Taste Ena, is steadily establishing himself as a powerful voice for resilience and perseverance in contemporary African music.

Hailing from Edo State, Taste Ena blends Afro-Pop rhythms with emotional storytelling and street consciousness, creating music that reflects real-life struggles, focus, and ambition.

A graduate of Mass Communication from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Taste Ena has been cultivating his artistry since adulthood. His creative inspiration stems from personal hardships, faith, and the everyday challenges faced by many young Nigerians.

His music resonates with listeners navigating life’s pressures, offering motivation, honesty, and hope.

Taste Ena is set to release a new single titled “MONEY”, a thought-provoking record that emphasizes focus, discipline, and ignoring distractions while pursuing personal and professional growth. The song mirrors his lived experiences and delivers a relatable message: while money may not solve everything, staying committed to progress can ease many of life’s challenges.

Although he has not yet reached mainstream fame, Taste Ena has earned recognition through live performances, receiving praise and encouragement from industry pioneers and established artists, affirming his uniqueness and potential.

With a growing fan base known as the “Survivals Squad (SS)”, Taste Ena represents a new wave of Afro-Pop artists telling authentic stories of struggle, survival, and hope. As he gears up for consistent releases and continued artistic growth, Taste Ena is undoubtedly an artist to watch in Nigeria’s evolving music scene.