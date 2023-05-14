TASTE Commission Donates Water Projects To Two Plateau Communities

The Society for the Transfer of Appropriate Sustainable Technology and Expertise (TASTE) has provided the Dungwang Community of Chip in Pankshin LGA as well as the Bugal Community of Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State with clean solar-powered water projects.

The Chief Project Officer of TASTE Nigeria, Mr Jonathan Makan during the handing over of the projects at the weekend to the benefiting communities charged them to take good care of the project considering the so many applications by various communities for such interventions.

He explained that the project which is under the faith base supported by the States of Guernsey Overseas Aid UK is to better the lives of rural communities and slums through clean water, hygiene and toilets.

According to Makan, “This is a 10,000 capacity tank solar water project. There are 15 persons trained as Water, Hygiene and Sanitation Committee promoters in Bugal Community.

“We also have 10 households that have benefited from the toilet projects which is also part of the component of this project.

The water at Dungwang Community of Chip in Pankshin LGA of the state has been reticulated covering 600 meters in three different points for easy access to the water. Aso, in Bugal Community, the water project has been reticulated into three points covering 300 metres of land.

We have over 80 applications for this kind of project in various communities on the Plateau in our office, so these communities must guard what they have jealousy because there are many communities that are yarning for this.”

Earlier on during the commissioning, the Long Mhiship Chiefdom HRH Nda Sunday Dajep expressed happiness for the intervention which he said will go a long way in the life of his people.

The Village Head of Mangu-Hale. Mishkaham Ezekiel Dule Ladan said the intervention has brought unity among communities and assured the donors of their determination to protect the project towards serving its purpose.

“This project has brought unity among our people and the neighbouring communities. We will not in any way allow anybody to come here and vandalized this water project.”

It would be recalled that 16 hygiene promoters were trained in each of the communities of Bugal and Dungwang.