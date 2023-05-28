Tasks Before New Sheriff

The handing over of a baton draped in the green and white national colours Thursday signified one fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has symbolically handed over to his successor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The curtain would, however, not fall on Buhari’s eight-year government until Monday when everything would be formalised with a swearing of Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria by the Chief Judge of the Federation.

Buhari had handed over three vital documents, namely the files containing briefing notes on each of the nine priority areas covering key sectors and a compendium which captures the priority programmes and projects implemented by his administration and a Policy Status update to the President-elect. From tomorrow, Tinubu would face the stark reality of governing the over 200 million Nigerians, over half of whom impoverished, and contend with other myriads of challenges facing country for the first four years.

However, there seems to be no limit to the gargantuan tasks before the incoming President. From national security to the economy, massive debt burden and national integration, especially in view of the divisive consequences of the last elections, and level of poverty in the country, it will be time for Tinubu to translate those high sounding electoral promises to action. Recall that President Buhari before the 2015 elections, when he articulated his agenda control corruption, grow the economy and fight insecurity.

Despite Buhari’s avowed promises, especially to deploy his military experience as a retired General to address the issue of insecurity, Nigeria became much like a killing field under him. From a single kidnap of Chibok school girl in 2014, Nigeria witnessed hundreds of cases of kidnapping under his watch, as kidnap for ransom became a big business. The Middle Belt states like Kaduna, Zamfara and Benue became killing fields, such that a media reports put the figure recently at 63,111 people were killed by pastoralists, kidnappers and terrorists during the Buhari years.

Nonetheless, in October last year, as the then presidential candidate, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu released an 80-page document titled the “Renewed Hope 2023 Action plan for a Better Nigeria,” comprising a 10-point promises. Encapsulated in are his plans to build a “Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life. Manufacture, cre- ate, and invent more of the goods and services we require.

Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just of consumers. Export more and import less, strengthening both the naira and our way of life. Also included is the desire to continue assisting our ever-toiling farmers, through enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes, so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation. Modernise and expand public infrastructure so that the rest of the economy can grow at an optimal rate.

He also plans to embolden and support our young people and women by harnessing emerging sectors such as the digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism and others to build the Nigeria of tomorrow, today and train and give economic opportunity to the poorest and most vulnerable among us.

We seek a Nigeria where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food. In the energy sector, Tinubu promised to generate, transmit and distribute sufficient, affordable electricity to give our people the requisite power to enlighten their lives, their homes, and their very dreams; make basic health- care, education, and housing accessible and affordable for all. Finally, and this he considered most important, he wants to establish a bold and assertive policy that will create strong yet adaptive national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation.

Top among the issues is national security. The last eight years have been the worst in the history of the country. For instance, residents of Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger Katsina and other states live in fear. In some cases, Imo and Anambra states were like states in war. Less than two months ago, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said that 1,052 people were killed in Kaduna State in 2022. Besides that, 4, 227 people were abducted and 648 sustained injuries. Go and verify. The figures are contained in the state’s security situation report for 2022.

Previous reports by the state government showed that in 2021, about 1,192 people were killed and in 2020, the figure was over 900 people were killed by bandits and other criminals in the same Kaduna State. The figures were not cooked up; rather, the state government said they were gathered from the report of all the security agencies, including NSCDC, NDLEA vigilante groups and community. This needs to be reversed in order to attract foreign direct investment and enable local industries to grow.

Viewed from the prism of the agenda he has set for himself, a number of Nigerians believe he will perform well. He has identified the needs for Nigeria to compete in global markets, turn around its education, and address true federalism and democratic processes to promote democracy, develop human potential and create conditions for prosperity and progress.

Strong and fearless leader, creative problem solver, and his legacy as Lagos State governor; talent management, rich political capital built over the years, mastery of political economy, expansive political network and goodwill, a highly detribalised leader, promoter of diversity and his vision for true federalism.

Observers believe that as a nuanced political strategist who understands the deft moves in political aggregation, Tinubu should continue to build bridges across all the six geo-political regions, especially in the South-South and South-East with the view to unify various ethnic groups in Nigeria.

In one of his campaign promises, he alluded to his success in Lagos State. “When I entered office as governor of Lagos, the state was crime-ridden. Safety was uncertain. The population was fearful. With bold, no-nonsense crime pre- vention reform and creative institution building, we won back our state. It became a safe and secure place to live and to do business.

“I shall bring the same determined, problem-solving spirit to solving insecurity at the national level. Our administration will be committed to permanently securing the safety, freedom and prosperity of all Nigerians. “Police reform will be focused on positioning the institution to better deliver on its primary duties of community policing and maintaining law and order through crime fighting and prevention.”

Former APC National Vice Chairman, South-West, Barrister Bankole Oluwajana said Tinubu comes across as the first President-elect who has really prepared for the seat, unlike the previous ones who were accidental Presidents. “I think for once, we have someone who has prepared himself for this position and the challenges on the ground.

He has an observable political pedigree as a former governor, a former senator and somebody who can be compared to Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whom Chief Emeka Ojukwu once described as the best President Nigeria never had. “I will describe His Excellency Tinubu as the good President we are now having.

All the previous Presidents, for me, were accidental Presidents. Neither Chief Olusegun Obasanjo nor Yar Adua was prepared to be President. Goodluck Jonathan never prepared to be one, not even prepared to be governor in the first place. He merely benefitted from good luck. None of them has done the level of homework to the level which Tinubu has done.

“We are privileged to have someone who has been in the corporate world, worked as an accountant in a multinational company. Obviously, we have somebody who is prepared for the position; someone who has done his homework.” Oluwajana, however, explains that Nigerians’ expectations from Tinubu are very high, and people should be mindful that the country’s challenges have accumulated over the years and the incoming president will be facing a problem of dwindling resources.

He is, nonetheless, very hopeful. . “We know his ability to gather seasoned professionals, and in view of what he had done in Lagos, the expectation is very high. People are not mindful of the fall in oil revenue, they are mindful of the low value of our currency. So his ability to meet these expectations in the face of limited resources is going to be a major challenge.”

He advised that though Tinubu was a politician up to the time of wanting to become President, upon his swearing in as President, he becomes father of all, the person whom all Nigerians would focus on, irrespective of his party affiliations.

On the task ahead of Tinubu, the Senator Nicholas Tofowomo represents Ondo South on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the outgoing 9th National Assembly where he is serving as the Vice Chairman, Land Transport Committee, is positive that he would perform creditably.