TaskForce Takes Public Campaigns To Abule Egba

Share

…Visits Tafa Sego

…reaffirms zero tolerance for environmental offenders

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (TASK FORCE) recently organised a public sensitisation campaign to reaffirm its vows of ensuring a serene, orderly and sustainable environment where environmental laws are held sacrosanct to ensure prosperity for all.

As explained in a press release made available to New Telegraph by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the exercise took a Task Force team led by its Chairman, Adetayo Akerele to the Abue Ẹgba axis, where they paid a courtesy call in the states Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mustapha Sego and other leaders of the Union.

“Taskforce officials embarked on sensitization tours to key areas such as Oshodi, Ikeja Along, Ikeja Under Bridge, and Abule Egba, engaging with residents and community leaders. Additionally, the team visited the National Union.

Share

Please follow and like us: