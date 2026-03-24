The Lagos State Taskforce has intensified its crackdown on illegal commercial motorcycle operations along the Mile 2-Badagry Expressway, impounding no fewer than 70 motorcycles during a fresh enforcement drive.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the operation was carried out across key locations, including Festac First Gate, Mazamaza and Iyana-Iba, all within Lagos.

The agency said the exercise forms part of sustained efforts to rid the state of the menace posed by illegal “okada” operations and the criminal activities often associated with them.

“The Agency conducted another round of its clean-up enforcement exercise today at the Iyana-Iba axis, following an earlier operation carried out last weekend, demonstrating its resolve to sustain serious pressure on violators of traffic, environmental and security regulations,” the statement read.

During the raid, several operators were reportedly found plying restricted routes and obstructing traffic flow. Authorities also alleged that some motorcycles were being used to transport illicit drugs and flammable substances, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), to neighbouring countries.

At the end of the operation, 70 motorcycles were impounded, with officials noting that normalcy had been restored across the affected corridors.

The Taskforce added that all confiscated motorcycles would be forfeited to the state in line with the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, reaffirmed the resolve of the Taskforce to sustain the enforcement campaign.

“We will not be cowed or surrender to their illegalities,” he said, stressing that the agency would continue its operations until full compliance is achieved.