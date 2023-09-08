Taskforce: Late Driver’s Truck Recovered In LASTMA Office

…Police Arrest 2

Fresh facts yesterday emerged over the whereabouts of the truck of the driver allegedly killed by officials of the Lagos State Taskforce on Tuesday at Mile 2 area of the state, as the truck has been traced to the office of the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

New Telegraph had reported that the Taskforce officials allegedly killed a truck driver, identified simply as Toheeb, during an illegal patrol in the area. It was learnt that the 30-year-old victim had just departed Tincan Island when the Taskforce officials who were in a branded white Hilux van accosted him at the edge of Mile 2 Bridge.

While they attempted to forcefully hijack the truck over parking space, Toheeb was said to have jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene. However, enraged by his action, one of the officials allegedly shot the victim in the back, while his motor boy was also said to have been dragged out of the truck and repeatedly hit with the butt of the rifle.

It was gathered that after carrying out their operation, the officials of the Taskforce, who couldn’t take the deceased victim’s truck after the engine failed to start, decided to hijack another truck, forced the driver out and went away with it. Toheeb’s death, however, led to a protest which was later quelled by the police.

The spokesperson of the State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, denied the involvement of the agency in a statement. A source said the truck was found at the LASTMA yard in the Oshodi area of the state on Tuesday afternoon following a frantic search by its members.

The official, who does not want his name in print said, “After the incident, some colleagues of Toheeb decided to embark on a search to locate where the vehicle was driven to. Around 2pm, we got a call from them that the truck had been found at the LASTMA yard. So, the police were immediately alerted.” “We were told that the police went to the place and discovered that there were two officials of LASTMA responsible for how the truck got to the place.

The Commissioner of Police had promised us that he would track the location of the truck. So, we learnt he ordered them to bring the truck to the police command.” He added that some of the yet to identified taskforce officials wore face masks to avoid being identified.

The spokesperson for LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, said the truck was towed by the rescue team of the agency. He said: “We got a distress call that there was an abandoned vehicle at Cele Bus-stop around 6:30am. In order to prevent an avoidable accident, our rescue team went to the location to recover the vehicle and brought it down to our office. “We never knew what transpired.

It was later that we got to know that they were looking for a vehicle which was discovered to be in our compound. I can’t speak more than this because the matter is under investigation at the police command.” A police source, however, confirmed to our correspondent that the truck had been taken to the state police command.