Taskforce Cracks Down On Alleged Lagos Road Extortionist

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has apprehended a suspect over alleged attack and extortion of a stranded motorist along the Oshodi–Iyana Ipaja Road.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a post shared on his X handle @tokunbo_wahab yesterday. Wahab said that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, at about 8:30 p.m. following the incident.

“The suspect was part of a gang that accosted the victim and demanded money under threat, after the vehicle developed a fault on the busy roadway. “While one suspect has been taken into custody, other members of the gang involved in the incident are currently at large.

“Security operatives have launched efforts to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects. “The arrested individual is presently in detention and is expected to be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

The commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to maintaining law and order across the state, emphasising its zerotolerance stance on criminal activities, particularly those targeting vulnerable road users. According to him, the taskforce will continue sustained operations, to rid Lagos roads and communities of criminal elements.