Taskforce Clears Air On Brt Enforcement, Faults Media Report

Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) Mr Adetayo Akerele, has reassured residents of the unit’s commitment to public safety, sanitation and traffic order.

Akerele gave the reassurance during a quarterly media parley held at its headquarters in Oshodi yesterday, He also warned against false reports by the media, urging that proper verifications be made before publication.

The chairman noted that some members of the public and media outlets had wrongly conflated the taskforce’s activities with those of other government agencies, especially with regards to enforcement along the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor.

He said: “The rules governing the corridor are not for the benefit of the taskforce or any agency, but for the larger Lagos population. “Our interventions aim to ensure safety, convenience, and peace of mind for Lagosians.”

Akerele also addressed a recent controversy surrounding a video circulated by an online television platform, claiming that taskforce officials had hijacked a vehicle and drove same on a one-way.