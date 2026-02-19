Taskforce Chairman Warns Personnel Against Operating Okada On Restricted Routes

In continuation of the agency’s ongoing clean-up enforcement operations aimed at ridding the State of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, from highways and other restricted routes, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, has issued a strong warning to uniformed personnel engaging in commercial motorcycle operations on prohibited routes.

This is as he stressed that the law enforcement officers must not be seen as lawbreakers, in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Thursday.

Addressing a group of uniformed personnel who visited his office to appeal for the release of their impounded motorcycles seized during enforcement operations, CSP Akerele urged them to strictly comply with existing State traffic and environmental laws or face prosecution.

“I am not wicked, but I am also not weak, and I do not want to be perceived as a weak leader,” he stated.

The Chairman further noted that it reflects poorly on security agencies when uniformed personnel who are expected to enforce the law are found violating it.

“As security operatives, we understand the need for you to get to your duty posts on time. However, whatever means you adopt to get there must fall within the ambit of the law. If you are properly dressed in your official uniform and not carrying passengers, your colleagues may exercise discretion to avoid arrest,” he explained.

He therefore urged them to adhere to best professional practices and desist from engaging in illegal activities capable of bringing their respective commands into disrepute.

“It is embarrassing to the State and the nation to see military, paramilitary, and police personnel using uniforms worn by distinguished veterans as immunity to evade arrest by operating commercial motorcycles, especially when they are expected to be combating criminal activities within their jurisdictions,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Agency has continued its clean-up enforcement operations across the State.

Areas visited during the latest exercise include Ikoyi, Abraham Adesanya Junction, Ogombo, Coastal Road, Ajah, Falomo, and Marina, where recalcitrant Okada operators were found constituting a nuisance on highways and newly constructed coastal roads.

During the enforcement exercise, a total of 124 motorcycles were confiscated between Saturday, 31st January 2026, and the date, restoring sanity across the affected areas.

All confiscated motorcycles will be forfeited to the State Government through the courts in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.