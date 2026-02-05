Taskforce Chair Warns Uniformed Personnel Against Operating Okada On Restricted Routes

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, has warned uniformed personnel against operating commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, on highways and other restricted routes in the state, insisting that law enforcement officers must not be seen as violators of the law they are sworn to uphold.

In a statement by the Director of Publicity Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Akerele was quoted as giving the warning while addressing a group of uniformed personnel who visited the Taskforce office to appeal for the release of motorcycles impounded during recent enforcement operations.

He stressed that compliance with existing traffic and envi- ronmental laws applies to all residents of the state, regard- less of status or uniform.

According to him, allowing uniformed personnel to flout the law sends a wrong signal to the public and undermines the credibility of security agencies.

He warned that continued violations would attract prosecution in line with the law. “I am not wicked, but I am also not weak, and I do not want to be perceived as a weak leader,” the Taskforce Chairman stated, emphasising that discipline and respect for the rule of law must start from those tasked with enforcing it.

Akerele acknowledged the challenges faced by security personnel, including the need to report promptly to duty posts, but maintained that such necessities do not justify breaking the law. He noted that discretion could be exercised by enforcement officers only in limited circumstances.