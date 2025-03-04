Taskforce Arrests 88 Suspected Miscreants In Oshodi

Share

The Lagos State Taskforce apprehended 88 suspected miscreants during coordinated operations in the Oshodi and Bolade areas of Lagos.

The raids, conducted at 3 a.m. and 4 p.m., were initiated following numerous complaints from motorists, residents, and pedestrians about escalating criminal activities in these bustling districts.

New Telegraph learnt that all the 88 suspects would face prosecution, thus underscoring the taskforce’s dedication to ensuring justice and maintaining security in the state.

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, said the agency was committed to eradicating the menace posed by street urchins and touts. He said: “We cannot allow these criminal elements to hold our people hostage in their own communities.

“The State Government remains steadfast in its resolve to protect lives and property.” Furthermore, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed the arrests yesterday in a post on X, warning that further actions will be taken against anyone found engaging in extortion.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that miscreants have been extorting money from pedestrians on the Oshodi Bridge, which was closed by the authorities a few months ago because of structural issues.

“These individuals were arrested this morning, and we will continue to make further arrests if such activities persist. “The other bridge is available for usage whilst the necessary repairs on the closed bridge is ongoing.”

The operations were met with widespread approval from the public, with onlookers at the Oshodi Oke Bridge expressing relief and support for the taskforce’s efforts.

“Investigations revealed that these miscreants exploited pedestrian bridges at Oshodi Bus Stop to identify and target unsuspecting victims, leading to increased harassment and theft incidents.

