Taskforce Arrests 4 Robbery Suspects In Obalende After Snatching Vehicle At Ago-Iwoye

…vehicle abandoned on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested two robbery suspects who were part of a four-man gang that snatched a vehicle at Ago Iwoye, Ogun State. The armed robbers, it was learnt later abandoned the vehicle along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after it developed a mechanical fault.

The Taskforce spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in a statement yesterday said the suspects, after abandoning the vehicle, reportedly boarded a commercial motorcycle heading towards Lagos Island area of the state. Gbadeyan said the suspects upon arrival at Obalende, were intercepted by Taskforce officers on routine patrol at Obalende who found their movements suspicious.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to having robbed some residents at Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, before fleeing with the stolen vehicle. Further investigation led the Taskforce Chairman and his team to their hideouts in New Supreme Hotel and Yemite Hotel at Odiolowo in Mushin area of the state where other suspected criminal elements were arrested.

The hotels have since been sealed by men of the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce in line with the state government property laws. the suspects have been charged to court where they pleaded not guilty and has been remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre till October 28, till further hearings.

Confirming the arrest, the Chairman of the State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Jimoh Moshood, has been fully briefed on the development and has given assurance of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

According to CP Moshood, the Command will continue to work closely with sister security agencies to ensure that criminal elements are tracked down, arrested, and brought to justice, warning that Lagos will remain a no-go area for crime and criminality.