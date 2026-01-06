Taskforce Arrests 32 Street Urchins On Lagos Highways

In continuation of its ongoing clean-up and enforcement operations aimed at ridding Lagos State of criminal elements and other undesirable activities on major roads, the Lagos State Taskforce on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, embarked on another coordinated operation across both the Island and Mainland areas of the State.

The operation followed repeated reports and concerns raised by members of the public through various social media platforms and radio stations regarding the growing menace of street urchins popularly known as “Omotaku”, who have been causing serious nuisance and safety risks on major highways.

Areas covered during the enforcement exercise included Apongbon, Fadeyi, Jibowu, Yaba Phase 1, Lagos Island, Palmgrove, Ojuelegba, Surulere, and other adjoining roads across the Island and Mainland.

In these locations, the Taskforce observed the illegal activities of these miscreants who were unlawfully stopping articulated vehicles such as petroleum tankers, lorries, trucks, trailers, and private cars.

During the raid, a total of 32 suspects were apprehended for constituting public nuisance, illegal road obstruction, and violating the Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 as well as the Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

Some of the suspects were also found to be smoking substances suspected to be hard drugs and Indian hemp.

Speaking after the operation, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, reiterated the Agency’s resolve to ensure public safety across the State, stressing that no stone would be left unturned in combing all nooks and crannies of Lagos to bring offenders to justice.

He added that the operation successfully restored sanity to all areas visited and all the suspects have been charged to court accordingly.