Task Before Chief Justice Kekere-Ekun (2)

Share

Last month, I wrote the first part of this treatise pointing the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Her Lordship, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to some of the tasks yearning for her urgent attention. I must admit that I was not a lone voice.

Other Nigerians were as concerned as I was about the largely compromised Nigerian judiciary which appeared to have become an arm of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). These Nigerians had voiced their concerns in writing, media interviews and protests.

The recent reports that proceeded from the last National Judicial Council (NJC) meeting presided over by Chief Justice Kekere-Ekun were heart-warming and while I join millions of Nigerians to commend the NJC for rightly using the disciplinary hammers on corrupt judges, I make bold to hereby charge the Chief Justice Kekere-Ekun-led NJC to continue on this positive and hope-inspiring part.

Cynics who think that all that Chief Justice Kekere-Ekun had led the NJC to do was mere entry behaviour typical of the normal Nigerian elites upon assumption of new ranks in their respective careers should be disappointed.

My joy is that the NJC has acknowledged the feelings of Nigerians about the judiciary as well as the urgent need for overhaul of the judiciary as captured in the first leg of this treatise to in the following words:

“The Nigerian judiciary has deviated from its original mandate and is presently challenged on all fronts by corruption and bribery, political interference, inefficiency and delays, lack of funding and infrastructure and public perception of bias.”

Even though Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun is the new helmsperson of the nation’s judiciary, she has been an active player within the judiciary for long and has risen through the ranks to her present position as the number one law officer in the country.

This is enough to say that the new Chief Justice of Nigeria knows the challenges of the Nigerian judiciary too well and does not need a protracted study of those challenges.

Justice Kekere-Ekun knows, like every other Nigerian, that the current bazaar of ex-parte injunctions by courts constitute a great clog in the wheel of justice administration. Nigerian judges grant ex-parte injunctions to restrain institutions from discharging even constitutional duties or functions.

Serving federal ministers have exploited the ex-parte injunction bazaar to block investigations of the alleged crimes committed by them in the public offices they occupied in the past.

A currently serving Chief Judge of one of the states of the federation, who allegedly falsified her age, is said to be pleading an ex-parte injunction in order to stop the NJC from investigating a petition against the said State Chief Judge.

The present CJN was a high-ranking member of the Nigerian judiciary when the influence of some politicians led by Senator Balkachuwa on the Nigerian judiciary was celebrated at the plenary of the 9th Senate.

Currently, the rights of ordinary Nigerians are constantly abused by members of the lower bench who after denying jurisdiction on criminal charges before their courts somersault to order for the detention of the suspects in the same matter the courts had, suo motu, acknowledged that they lacked jurisdiction!

Taking criminal suspects to courts that have no jurisdiction is unconstitutional and the judiciary should eschew such illegal enterprise even under the infamous guise of ‘holding charge’. According to John Rawls in his book: ‘A Theory of Justice’, “Justice is the first virtue of social institutions”.

This theory should be particularly true of the Nigeria judiciary. Chief Justice Kekere-Ekun has a duty to strengthen the judiciary as a social institution to enable it discharge its mandate of administration of justice.

As things stand, the nation’s judiciary is in dire need of reinvention through judicial reforms and independence, transparency and accountability measures, capacity building and training, improved funding and infrastructure.

The reform that the judiciary needs can be classified into two. These are moral or intangible and material or tangible reforms. The moral or intangible reforms are very crucial, imperative and urgently needed.

Many serving ministers are shielded from responsibilities from their alleged misdeeds in their former offices by this judiciary contrived immunity

They are equally feasible and can be achieved through review of existing policies, rules of procedure, and codes of conduct for judicial officers and swift actions on pending petitions and complaints against judicial officers before the National Judicial Council and so on.

“The moral reformation of the Nigerian judiciary is long overdue and well within the capacity of the new CJN. Her Lordship should hit the ground running to make it happen.

The confidence of the common man in the Nigerian judiciary must be revived. The pervading influences on court judgements of politicians who build houses and buy cars for judicial officers have to be curbed.

Nigerians want to hear judicial pronouncements bereft of extraneous considerations. Nigerians want a country where all citizens, notwithstanding status, are not only presumed to be equal before the law, but are, in fact, treated as equal before the law.

This is the task before the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.” The trend of judicial immunization of politicians from criminal investigations must be nipped in the bud by the new CJN.

As I write this, 68 former officials of Edo State Government are celebrating their recently procured (?) judiciary-contrived immunity in suit number B/266M/2024. By that court order, relevant authorities have been barred from “arresting or inviting” the suspects on grounds of a petition written against them.

Many serving ministers are shielded from responsibilities from their alleged misdeeds in their former offices by this judiciary-contrived immunity. Section 45 of the 1999 CFRN (as amended) gave conditions for derogation of fundamental human rights.

The enforcement of fundamental human rights is good but must not be unconditional. Nigerian judges must strike a balance between rights enforcement and the need to enforce accountability for conduct in public office.

Above all, judges should note that under Section 45(1)(a) and (b), Nigerians’ public right to hold managers of public trust to account is fundamentally superior to the individual fundamental rights of those suspects.

At best, the courts can protect suspected public officers from unlawful police/anti-graft agencies’ detention; but stopping invitation, questioning and other forms of investigation by police or anti-graft agencies is tantamount to aiding and abetting corruption.

Share

Please follow and like us: