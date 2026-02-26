Task Ahead Enormous, Olubadan Tells IBEDC Board

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, Arusa 1, has said the task ahead of the in-coming Board and Management of Ibadan Electricity and Distribution Company, (IBEDC) is enormous and very demanding.

According to a statement signed by Adeola Oloko, Media Aide to the monarch, It was. Stated when the new board and management staff of the company led by its Chairman, Chief Tunde Afolabi, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja noted that one of the critical needs of Nigerians is power supply, stressing that: “In Nigeria, we are not generating enough power. “Worse still, the grid collapses very often.

The epileptic electricity supply has led many domestic and commercial users of electricity to take solace in the installation of solar panels and acquisition of generators to supplement electricity. “The other challenge is the staff.

All these challenges adversely affect business operations as they drive the cost of doing business high.” The Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, however, told his guests that they have competence and managerial resources to overcome.

Oba Ladoja, who received the IBEDC team, with members of the Olubadan Advisory Council in attendance, pledged the support of Ibadan Traditional Institution to see to it that electricity supply is improved.