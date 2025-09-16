Tacha Slams Content Creators For Always Criticising Lagos

Former Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) housemate and media personality, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has slammed content creators for constantly criticising the infrastructure of Lagos State.

Reacting to a viral video criticising the poor drainage system in a Lagos highbrow area, Tacha took to her X handle to slam critics.

The reality star accused the content creators of hypocrisy, stressing that Lagos is not the only state in the country, and challenged them to post highbrow areas in their own state.

“All these content creators! Every day Lagos State! One will think ‘Lagos state’ is the only state in Nigeria.

“Oyah post ‘highbrow’ area in your own state and you’ll be nowhere to be found.. doubt you even know who your local govt chairman is.. sighs,”