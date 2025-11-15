Tasha Shocks Naysayer, Makes History With Two World Records

Reality star and influencer Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha shocked fans and naysayers when her efforts at breaking world record for highest number of cosmetic makeovers got a historic recognition. Often dragged on social media for different reasons, Tasha went ahead to work on a dream and what a way to get double victory from one attempt.

Tasha achieved a milestone after being confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the new record holder for the most cosmetic makeovers in eight hours and twenty-four hours. Guinness World Records announced the feat on X on Wednesday, writing, “Congratulations to @Symply_Tacha who set TWO new @GWR titles for the most cosmetic makeovers in eight hours AND 24 hours.”

According to the global record body, Tacha completed 82 makeovers within eight hours and went on to achieve a total of 144 makeovers within 24 hours, setting two individual world records. Tacha accomplished the remarkable feat on October 11 at a makeup station in Lagos, transforming 82 women in eight hours and a total of 144 in twenty-four hours. Despite encountering a severe storm and repeated power outages during the event, she remained determined to complete the challenge.

Tacha said, “We faced a nine-hour storm that disrupted everything. The rain poured so heavily that our screens, monitors, and branding fell apart. The wind scattered the setup, and we had to rebuild the venue from scratch mid-event. “On top of that, we experienced multiple power outages during the 24-hour attempt. The lights went off three or four times, but I refused to stop.

My team turned on their phone flashlights, and I kept doing makeovers in the dark. “It wasn’t just about makeup anymore; it was about proving that nothing could stop us.” The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate also extended appreciation to her team, models, and fans for their unwavering support throughout the record-breaking attempt. Tasha joins the like of Hilda Bacci and other innovative Nigerians who have brought glory home with their tenacity and perseverance in achieving great feats.