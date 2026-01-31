Tasfued Reacts to Allegation Over Honourary Doctorate Degrees

The management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED) has cleared the air on the award of honourary degrees to deserving individuals in the country.

In a statement issued on Friday titled; “Award Of Honouria Causa By The Tai Solarin Federal University of Education: Putting The Records Straight,” the Registrar and Secretary to Council of the University, Dapo Oke, said that the recent honourary awards given out by the university is a long standing tradition of the institution.

“The Management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, notes with utmost concern recent, malicious, and deliberately misleading publications circulating in the media aimed at sowing discord and misinforming the public regarding the Institution’s conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and to set the record unequivocally straight, the University affirms that its longstanding tradition has been to confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree on Civilian Governors of Ogun State, in recognition of their Executive stewardship and support for public Education.

“This tradition is a matter of verifiable public record. “His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the visionary founder of this University, was rightly honoured as the first serving Governor to receive the award in 2010. “His successor, His Excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was similarly honoured.

“Furthermore, the scope of this honour extends beyond State governance to celebrate exemplary national and global contributions.