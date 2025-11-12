TASFUED Duo Clinch Institution’s First Ever NUGA Athletics Gold

Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, has celebrated a historic double at the 2025 National Universities Games Association (NUGA) in Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday, as Rebecca Soneye and Kehinde Olanrewaju won the institution’s first-ever gold medals in athletics.

Soneye triumphed in the women’s 800m, while Olanrewaju’s victory came in the men’s 100m, in what signals TASFUED’s arrival as a competitive force in university athletics on the fifth day of competition.

In hockey, TASFUED’s male team also recorded a convincing 5–1 win over the University of Maiduguri, while in volleyball, the men’s team defeated Federal University of Petroleum Resources 3–0.

However, the University of Ibadan’s dominance continued as they won seven judo medals on the same day.

Bello Olajide took gold, while Mololuwa Oluwaseun won silver. Olumiyiwa Morikeoluwa, Mathew Deborah, Ayo-Solanke Fortune, Hammed Aminat Olajumoke, and Ogungbe Adedoyin Opeymi each won bronze, cementing the premier university’s reputation as a powerhouse in the sport in their bid to top the medal standing.

Elsewhere, the University of Lagos made waves in badminton and taekwondo. Daniel Christopher and Adesoye Boluwatife won UNILAG’s first medal of the Games with a bronze in the male team badminton event.

In judo, Losa Taiwo won the school’s first gold of the tournament in the men’s 60kg category.

UNILAG’s taekwondo contingent also impressed, winning three silver medals across the pair and team poomsae events, with notable performances from Patricia Yekeen, Olumide Ayorinde, Qasim Abdussalam, Adebayo Success, Ilugbo Faridah, and Ajani Aliyah.

Other results on day five included the University of Benin edging UNIJOS 1–0 in women’s hockey, while UNIJOS men defeated Bayero University Kano 1–0.

In handball, the University of Ibadan recorded a 9–0 victory over BUK. Football saw competitive fixtures, with MOUAU defeating KASU 3–0 in the women’s event and LASU edging UDUS 1–0 in the men’s.

Boxing competitions commenced on the day, with Williams Oche of UNIJOS defeating Buba Samaila of Aliko Dangote University in the men’s quarterfinals.