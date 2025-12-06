The Tinubu Ambode Support Associates (TASA) has convened a strategic stakeholders’ meeting with student union leaders from across Lagos State, while reaffirming the critical role of young people in shaping the democratic direction of the state as preparations intensify toward the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, attended by representatives of 11 tertiary institutions under the coordinated leadership of the Joint Campus Committee (JCC), NANS Lagos Chapter, provided a robust platform for frank political discourse, progressive engagement, and actionable strategies for youth driven political mobilization.

These were contained in a statement released on Thursday and signed by the Director of TASA, Mr Monsuru Agbalajobi. Agbalajobi revealed that TASA leadership briefed the students on the urgent necessity of active participation in governance, noting that voter apathy particularly among young people significantly affected the 2023 general elections.

The association, he said, emphasized that the era of leaving political decisions solely in the hands of politicians must end, as such disengagement only widens the gap between leadership and the governed.

“A central highlight of the meeting was the firm insistence that massive Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercises across all campuses are non-negotiable at this critical stage.

“Students were charged to return to their respective institutions to navigate, sensitize, canvass, and mobilize their peers toward voter registration and full participation in the political process.

“TASA also reiterated its strategic target of securing over 4 million votes in Lagos State for the 2027 presidential election, noting that the student population remains a decisive force in achieving this objective

“The gathering featured deep conversations on how student leaders could leverage their extensive digital presence, social media networks, peer influence, and campus solidarity structures to combat apathy and drive political awareness.

“They were encouraged to deploy their platforms to amplify civic consciousness, strengthen political education, and promote youth led governance engagement across Lagos campuses,” the statement read. It was stated that in their contributions, the student leaders boldly highlighted the erosion of trust between government and the governed as a key factor fueling voter apathy.

“They lamented that many young people feel alienated, with government seeming “too far away from the people.” They urged TASA and political actors to close this trust gap by fostering sincerity, accessibility, and continuous engagement.

“The students also challenged TASA leadership not to neglect or sideline the student constituency “when the good is done,” stressing that genuine partnership, institutional inclusion, and long term engagement are essential for building a vibrant, responsible youth political movement,” the statement added.

It was further stated that after extensive deliberations, the meeting reached a strong resolution for the official launching of TASA structures across all tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

According to the statement, this initiative aims to create permanent political education networks, deepen grassroots mobilization, and sustain youth participation from now through the 2027 election cycle.

“The session ended on a united, progressive and forward focused note, with both TASA and the student movement committing to stronger collaboration and a renewed mission to restore trust, promote civic responsibility, and secure a commanding electoral victory for the progressive family in 2027,” it was added in the statement.