To curb the increasing boat mishaps on Nigerian waterways, the Managing Director of Tarzan Jetties and Tarzan Marine Enterprises Limited, Engineer Ganiyu Shekoni Balogun (Tarzan) has tasked Nigerians on the use of life jackets to enhance safety on the waterways.

Tarzan, who is also the President of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), called on boat operators and the regulatory agencies to insist on the use of life jackets as one of the safety protocols.

Tarzan said that one of the biggest dangers passengers face daily while on the boats is the refusal of some passengers to wear life jacket: “We face this problem daily. Some passengers, despite the appeal by the boat driver, would simply refuse to wear life jacket,’’ he disclosed.

He cautioned; ‘‘It is important for them to know that accidents can happen in water transportation, just like any other means of transportation.

The chances of survival on water are very high when the passengers are on a life jacket than when not wearing any.

“Most of the fatal cases of accident on water that claimed so many lives have a lot to do with the passengers not wearing life jackets.

We spend huge amount of money to buy these jackets for passengers’ safety. We are therefore appealing to them to always help us to improve safety on our waterways by always wearing them.”

he also encourages his members and other boat operators to strictly enforce the wearing of life jackets by passengers while they are on duty.

Tarzan is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN).