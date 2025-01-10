Tarrif Hike: Telcos Laud FG’s Decision To Invest In Infrastructure

Share

The Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) on Thursday lauded the Federal Government’s decision to hike call and data tariffs, as well as invest in the sector’s infrastructure.

The President, ATCON, Mr Tony Emoekpere, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that though the increase was long overdue, it was, however, welcome and a work in progress. Emoekpere said that, just as earlier advised, the tariff hike should be in the first quarter of the year, so that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) could start planning.

NAN reports that the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) is a professional, non-profit, non-political umbrella organisation of telecommunications companies in Nigeria.

It also reports that the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, said at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Wednesday that telecoms tariffs would increase but not by 100 per cent, as suggested by the operators.

Rising from the stakeholders’ meeting with the operators (MNOs), Tijani said that consultations and engagements are on- going on the issue. The minister also said that the Federal Government would no longer leave investments on infrastructure in the sector to private companies alone.

Emoekpere said that, though, the decision to hike tariff was a little late in coming, given the fact that tariff had remained stagnant for years, 100 percent tariff increase was also not too big a con- sideration.

“Like I said, the issue is a work in progress. Although it’s still a bit late considering how many years the tariff has remained stagnant, 100 per cent hike will not be a big leap.

“However, if the feder- al government’s decision had been delayed longer than this, 100 per cent tar- iff hike would have been a lot worse.

Share

Please follow and like us: