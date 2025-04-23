Share

Chinese President, Xi Jinping has cautioned that tariff and trade wars coming from the United States (US) undermine global economic stability, warning they “Hurt the multilateral trading system” and “impact the world economic order.”

Xi made this remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who is currently on a state visit to China from April 22 to 24.

In their talks held in Beijing, President Xi emphasized China’s commitment to defending the international order, expressing readiness to deepen security and law enforcement cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“China is ready to work with the Azerbaijan side to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, and safeguard international fairness and justice,” Xi said.

READ ALSO:

During the visit, the two nations officially announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The agreement includes the signing of 20 cooperation documents under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), encompassing sectors such as legal affairs, green development, the digital economy, intellectual property rights, and aerospace.

Azerbaijan, which shares borders with Iran, Russia, Georgia, and Armenia, was among the earliest supporters of the BRI since its launch by Xi in 2013 as a global infrastructure and connectivity initiative aimed at expanding China’s geopolitical and economic reach.

As part of the deepening ties, China and Azerbaijan also signed a mutual visa exemption agreement for citizens holding ordinary passports.

“Both countries pledged to enhance cooperation in agriculture particularly in green and high-quality products and renewable energy, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable development and expanded market access.

The announcement is seen as a significant step in strengthening Sino-Azerbaijani relations and reinforcing China’s broader influence in the region through strategic economic and diplomatic partnerships.

Share