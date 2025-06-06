Tariffs Prompt Record Plunge In US Imports

Share

Goods brought into the US plunged by 20 per cent in April, recording their largest ever monthly drop in the face of a wave of tariffs unleashed by US President Donald Trump.

The retreat reflects the abrupt hit to trade, after firms had rushed products into the country earlier this year to try to get ahead of new taxes on imports Trump had promised.

US purchases from major trade partners such as Canada and China fell to their lowest levels since 2021 and 2020 respectively, the Commerce Department said.

The collapse helped to cut the US trade deficit – the gap between exports and imports – in goods by almost half, a record decline, according to the report, reports the BBC.

