Tariffs: Port Concessionaires Mount Pressure To Increase Charges

Following increasing cost of operations and move to align with service providers across sectors of the economy, shipping agencies and port concessionaires are mounting pressure to raise their charges on annual imports and exports currently valued at N197 trillion.

The agitations are coming after moves by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to increase their tariffs and new levy.

They cited the current rising operational cost, unstable foreign exchange and high cost of energy as major challenges. Recall that NPA had last week said it would raise its charges by 15 per cent across board at ports to enable it provide good services and infrastructure as Customs also imposed the now suspended four per cent Free On Board (FOB) to finance its operations in line with Section 18 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

The proposal came after the service processed a total of 15.35 billion kilogrammes of imported goods valued at N60.29 trillion at the ports in 2024.

The Managing Director of Skeptre Consult Limited and a cargo consolidator, Jayeola Ogamode, explained that consumers would bear the cost as price of goods and services will continue to rise, noting that manufacturers would be spreading the extra costs on their products for end users to pay.

He advised government agencies to cut operational costs across board, block leakages at the ports and stop arbitrary charges by shipping lines. Ogamode stressed: “Nigeria spends about $9.2 billion annually on freight charges paid to foreign shipping companies.

The Federal Government should be thinking of how this money could be earned by Nigerian ship owners directly instead of imposing tariffs.

These payments constitute a significant outflow of foreign exchange, contributing to the weakening of the naira.”

Also, the President, Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), Mr. Vickson Aghanenu, said that it would be more difficult for chandlers to supply essential provisions and services needed to shipping line because of high costs, tariffs from NPA, Customs and other government agencies, saying that the country was already losing between $300 million and $360 million to Ghana and Republic of Benin, where the liners were sourcing food supplies and spare parts for their crew and ships due to high cost of doing business in the ports.

He urged government to reduce their tariffs and other charges, saying that this was the essence of good governance. Meanwhile, importers have been paying arbitrary tariffs such as delay and diversion surcharges, bunker adjustment, currency adjustment, war risk, extra risk insurance surcharge, freight rates surcharge and port operations recovery surcharge.

Others are Basic Service Rate Additional (BSRA), Bunker Ad – justment Factor (BAF), Currency Adjustment Factor (CAF), Terminal Handling Charge (THC), Full Container Load shipments, Heavy Weight Charge (HWC), Overweight Surcharge (OWS) Port Congestion Surcharge, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Winter Surcharge (WS) among others.

Recall that the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi noted that the country’s export trade performance was impressive, with the total CIF value rising significantly to N136.65 trillion in 2024 from N42.77 trillion in 2023, marking a 219.5 per cent increase.

While the number of export transactions remained relatively stable at 38,199 compared to 38,294 in 2023 witnessed a substantial increase in export volume, processing 12.35 billion kilogrammes in 2024 compared to 3.70 billion kilogrammes in 2023.

He explained: “This 234 per cent increase in export mass, coupled with the higher value, indicates a robust growth of export trade and suggests increasing competitiveness of Nigerian products in the international market.

“The total trade value handled by the service in 2024 amounted to N196.94 trillion, compared to N70.50 trillion in 2023, representing a 179.3 per cent increase.

This substantial growth in trade value, achieved with fewer but more valuable transactions, is evident of the increasing sophistication of Nigeria’s international trade and the effectiveness of our trade facilitation measures.

