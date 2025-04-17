Tariffs: FG Sees Long-Term Trade Relations With Us

Share

…as Balogun emerges NACC president

Despite the United States Government putting on hold its tariffs for 90 days amidst global condemnations, the Federal Government has disclosed that Nigeria remains committed to her trade relationship with the country.

The Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, made this known in her remarks during the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC)’s 65th anniversary celebration and the inauguration of the 20th National President of the Chamber in Lagos, recently.

The minister explained that in spite of the world facing turbulent times and economic headwinds amid the fallout of President Donald Trump’s tarrifs imposition and retaliation, Nigeria remained committed and steadfast to fostering this strong relationship in all ramifications.

Oduwole said: “Just to say that the relationship between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and United States of America is a long and strategic one. Economic ties are deep. Human relations are deep.

And we will continue to do so even as we face turbulent times globally and economic headwinds, we remain committed and steadfast to fostering this strong relationship and this Chamber would serve a critical role in making sure that we pave a pathway for mutual beneficiary relationship.”

While speaking as the 20th National President of NACC, Balogun stated that the current international trade regime shaped by shifting tariffs, geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuating investment trends had big implications for the world economy, especially Africa, and Nigeria is among the African nations.

Balogun said: “We are meeting at a time when the global economy is evolving rapidly. The current international trade regime shaped by shifting tariffs, geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuating investment trends have big implications for the world economy, especially Africa.

And Nigeria is among the African nations. Nigeria is not immune to this development. This dynamics will inevitably affect our trade relationships with the United States and requiring adaptive strategies and proactive engagements.

“However, it is also an interesting time for one to feel the opportunity as trade routes are rejoined and values redefined we must ensure that Nigeria is not left behind. We must cease this moment with clarity and encourage.”

