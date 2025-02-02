Tariffs: EU Slams Trump, Says We’ll Respond Firmly If Targeted

Share

The European Union (EU) has blasted United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, saying the 27-nation bloc would hit back “firmly” if targeted.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump sparked a global trade war on Saturday after announcing the measures against three of the US’s largest trading partners.

“The European Union regrets the US decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

“Tariffs create unnecessary economic disruption and drive inflation. They are hurtful to all sides,” a European Commission spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods.

“At this time, we are not aware of any additional tariffs being imposed on EU products,” he added.

He expressed the commitment of the 27-nation bloc to low tariffs as a way to drive growth and economic stability within a strong, rules-based trading system.

The spokesman also reiterated the EU’s commitment to its trade and investment relationship with the United States, the biggest in the world.

