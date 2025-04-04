Macron Calls For Suspension Of Investment In US Amid Sweeping Tariffs

Share

On Thursday, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, called for the suspension of all investment in the United States (US) until President Donald Trump’s brutal and unfounded new tariffs against Europe and the rest of the world were clarified.

President Macron’s directive was coming barely 24 hours after Trump imposed sweeping new levies on US trading partners, including a 20 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union (EU).

“Future investments, investments announced in the last weeks, should be suspended for a time for as long as the situation with the United States is not clarified,” he stated

Macron predicted Americans would be weaker and poorer after Trump’s tariff announcement, which he described as brutal and unfounded and which would have a massive impact on the European economy.

He also called on Europe to stand together in terms of their response, warning against any unilateral action.

Macron reaffirmed the French government’s position that a European response would come in two stages.

New Telegraph recalls that one would come in mid-April, addressing US tariffs already in place on steel and aluminium.

The second would be at the end of April and would be a more massive response, to the tariffs announced, after a study of the sectors affected and coordination with EU member states.

