Tariff War: China, Africa Strengthen Global South Economic Alliance

In a significant diplomatic development, the People’s Republic of China, 53 African countries, and the African Union Commission have reaffirmed their commitment to building an “all-weather China-Africa community” rooted in solidarity, mutual respect, and multilateral cooperation for a shared global future.

The resolution followed a high-level meeting in Changsha, convened to advance the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Delegates from both blocs emphasized the growing role of China and Africa as key actors in the Global South and highlighted the need for a collective response to global challenges through inclusive development and multilateral dialogue.

Participants at the meeting underscored that the rise of the Global South is no longer a peripheral trend, but a central force in shaping global development. They jointly called for the international community—especially fellow nations in the Global South—to work collaboratively toward building a shared future for humanity. High-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the full implementation of China’s Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative were identified as key pillars for this effort.

The meeting also expressed concern over the resurgence of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic coercion, which it said are hindering development, especially in Africa and other less-developed regions. In particular, it criticized the ongoing trade war initiated by the United States, labeling it as an attempt to disrupt the global economic order and undermine shared prosperity.

The delegates urged the U.S. and other global actors to return to resolving trade disputes through dialogue based on equality and mutual benefit, warning that unilateral policies threaten the integrity of the international system.

The gathering urged the global community to prioritize African development challenges, particularly in the context of economic hardship, poverty, and infrastructure deficits. It called for enhanced development assistance rather than cutbacks and emphasized the need for continued international support to boost livelihoods, reduce poverty, and stimulate inclusive growth across the continent.

African representatives praised China’s consistent defense of international equity and its steadfast support for multilateralism, while China commended African nations for their commitment to sovereignty, justice, and unified action in the face of external pressures.

Reiterating its commitment to shared development, China announced its readiness to negotiate and sign a China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement for Shared Development. As part of the agreement, China pledged to extend zero-tariff treatment to 100 percent of tariff lines for all 53 African countries maintaining diplomatic relations with Beijing.

This would allow for the increased export of high-quality African products into the Chinese market. In addition, China promised new measures aimed at improving market access for least-developed African countries—including enhanced customs clearance, inspection and quarantine protocols, and technical support for trade facilitation.

The partnership will also focus on modernization through cooperation in key areas such as: Green industry and sustainability, E-commerce and digital payment systems, Science, technology, and artificial intelligence, Security, finance, and rule of law

China also reaffirmed its commitment to support Africa’s Agenda 2063 and implement the “Ten Partnership Actions for Modernization,” designed to drive economic transformation across the continent.

In a joint statement, the parties declared: “We will build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, setting an example of solidarity, cooperation, independence, and self-reliance for the Global South. We will work together to promote a just, open, and inclusive global economic system—free from domination, coercion, or unilateral impositions.”

The statement added that both sides will remain united in defending each other’s legitimate rights, promoting multipolar global governance, and stabilizing an uncertain world through deepened China-Africa relations.

