Tariff Turmoil: IMF Cuts Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast To 3.0%

Share

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward its economic growth forecast for Nigeria in 2025 to 3.0 percent, from the 3.2 percent it projected in January.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, released on Tuesday and titled “A Critical Juncture Amid Policy Shifts,” the Fund also slashed Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for 2026 to 2.7 percent, down from the 3.0 percent estimated earlier in 2025.

The IMF cited rising tariff rates and a highly unpredictable global environment as key reasons for the revision.

According to the report, the global growth outlook has been significantly downgraded compared to the January 2025 WEO Update, “reflecting effective tariff rates at levels not seen in a century and a highly unpredictable environment.”

Details shortly…

Share