Tariff Turmoil: CBN’s Policies Strengthen Nigeria’s Economic Resilience

The likely impact of the United States’ tariff turmoil on Nigeria’s economy may not be as severe as anticipated in some quarters, as latest official data shows that policy measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are starting to yield the desired results, writes Tony Chukwunyem

When on April 2nd, United States President, Donald Trump, announced sweeping new tariffs , imposing a 10percent universal tariff on all imported foreign goods in addition to “reciprocal tariffs” on a few dozen countries –Nigeria was hit with 14 per cent-, the Federal Government, like its counterparts in most parts of the world, reacted to the development with concern.

Specifically, three days after Trump unveiled the new tariffs (which have now been paused), the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, acknowledged, in a statement, that several of Nigeria’s oil and non-oil exports could face adverse effects as a result of the U.S. tariffs.

Noting that Nigeria’s exports to the United States have averaged $5–6 billion annually in the last two years, the minister warned that the new tariff on key categories could negatively affect the competitiveness of Nigerian goods in the US market and destabilise businesses in the non-oil sector, affecting both price competitiveness and market access.

She said: “Nigeria’s exports to the United States in the last two years have consistently ranged between $5 billion and $5–6 billion annually. “A significant portion—over 90 per cent —comprises crude petroleum, mineral fuels, oils, and gas products.

The second-largest export category, accounting for approximately 2–3 per cent, includes fertilisers and urea, followed by lead, representing around one per cent of total exports (valued at approx. $82m). “Nigeria also exports smaller quantities of agricultural products such as live plants, flour, and nuts, which account for less than two per cent of our total exports to the US.

“While oil has long dominated Nigeria’s exports to the US, non-oil products—many previously exempt under AGOA—now face potential disruption.

“A new 10 per cent tariff on key categories may impact the competitiveness of Nigerian goods in the US For businesses in the non-oil sector, these measures pre-destabilise challenges to price competitiveness and market access, especially in emerging and value-added sectors vital to our diversification agenda.

“SMEs building their business models around AGOA exemptions will face the pressures of rising costs and uncertain buyer commitments.”

Financial experts also warned that the new tariffs would raise the prices of goods and services for consumers, weaken the standard of living, slow down manufacturing activities, hinder international trade and consequently weaken demand for Nigerian oil in the US, one of its key markets.

$6.83bn BOP surplus in 2024

However, a statement released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last week, revealed that the country posted a Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of $6.83 billion for the 2024 financial year, marking a decisive turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022 and signaling economic resurgence.

According to the statement, which was signed by the apex bank’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi-Ali, the improvement in BOP, “reflects the impact of wide-ranging macroeconomic reforms, stronger trade performance, and renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.”

“The 2024 BOP surplus highlights the effectiveness of Nigeria’s ongoing reform agenda. The liberalisation and unification of the foreign exchange market, a disciplined monetary policy approach to managing inflation and stabilising the naira, and coordinated fiscal and monetary measures have all contributed to enhanced competitiveness and investor sentiment,” the statement said.

It quoted CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, as saying: “The positive turnaround in our external finances is evidence of effective policy implementation and our unwavering commitment to macroeconomic stability.

This surplus marks an important step forward for Nigeria’s economy, benefiting investors, businesses, and everyday Nigerians alike.”

Giving a breakdown of the data, the statement further said: “The current and capital account recorded a surplus of $17.22 billion in 2024, underpinned by a goods trade surplus of $13.17 billion.

Petroleum imports declined by 23.2 per ent to $14.06 billion, while non-oil imports fell by 12.6 per cent to $25.74 billion. “On the export side, gas exports rose by 48.3 per cent to $8.66 billion, and non-oil exports increased by 24.6 per cent to $7.46 billion.”

In addition, the statement said: “Remittance inflows remained resilient, with personal remittances rising by 8.9 per cent to $20.93 billion. International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) inflows surged by 43.5 per cent to $4.73 billion, up from $3.30 billion in 2023, reflecting stronger engagement from the Nigerian diaspora.

Official development assistance also rose by 6.2 per cent to $3.37 billion.” “Nigeria recorded a net acquisition of financial assets totalling $12.12 billion.

Portfolio investment inflows more than doubled, increasing by 106.5 per cent to $13.35 billion, while resident foreign currency holdings grew by $5.41 billion, indicating stronger confidence in domestic economic stability. Although foreign direct investment fell by 42.3

We anticipate a continued reduction in external vulnerabilities through further easing of domestic FC supply constraints, while renewed energy sector reforms should help sustain current account surpluses

per cent to $1.08 billion, the overall financial account posted notable gains. The country’s external reserves increased by $6.0 billion to $40.19 billion by year-end 2024, bolstering its external buffers.”

Upgrade by Fitch

Similarly, one of the leading credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, last Friday, upgraded Nigeria’s credit rating to B from B-, citing improved policy credibility and reduced nearterm risks to macroeconomic stability.

“The upgrade reflects increased confidence in the government’s broad commitment to policy reforms implemented since its move to orthodox economic policies in June 2023, including exchange rate liberalisation, monetary policy tightening and steps to end deficit monetisation and remove fuel subsidies.

“These have improved policy coherence and credibility and reduced economic distortions and near-term risks to macroeconomic stability, enhancing resilience in the context of persistent domestic challenges and heightened external risks,” Fitch said in a statement.

The rating agency in May lifted its credit outlook for Nigeria to positive from stable, citing government efforts to restore economic stability, while leaving the rating on its longterm foreign currency debt at B-.

According to the statement, the stable outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that the macroeconomic policy stance will support the move to lower inflation and sustain improvements in the foreign exchange (FX) market’s operation, though it will likely remain much higher than rating peers.

The rating agency further said: “We anticipate a continued reduction in external vulnerabilities through further easing of domestic FC supply constraints, while renewed energy sector reforms should help sustain current account surpluses”.

“Greater formalisation of FX activity including the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent introduction of an electronic FX matching platform and a new FX code to enhance transparency and efficiency, along with monetary policy tightening, has led to a greater rise in FX liquidity and general stability in the FX market after a 40 per cent depreciation in 2024, closing the spread between the official and parallel exchange rates.

“Net official FX inflows through the CBN and autonomous sources rose by about 89 per cent in 4Q’24, compared to an 8% rise in 4Q23. We expect continued formalisation of FX activity to support the exchange rate, although we anticipate modest depreciation in the short term.

“The CBN has tightened monetary conditions through a combination of policy rate hikes to 27.5 per cent (up 875bp since February 2024) and use of prudential and operational tools such as open market operations (at rates closely aligned to the MPR) to strengthen monetary policy transmission after years of financial repression.”

Fitch explained that the rating was driven in the medium-term by Nigeria’s external reserves, which have rebounded significantly following recent policy reforms, although there are still challenges.

Also, the agency noted that gross official reserves reached $41 billion by the end of 2024, recovering from a low of $32 billion in mid-2024, but later declined to $38 billion due to increased debt service payments.

Fitch projected that Nigeria’s current account surplus, estimated at 6.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024, will average 3.3 per cent of GDP in 2025-2026.

“There is a lack of detail on the composition of reserves amid recent indications by the central bank that place net reserves at $23 billion at end-2024, up from about $4 billion at end-2023.

“Nonetheless, we estimate that roughly 14 per cent of gross reserves comprise FX swaps with local banks, down from 25 per cent in our November 2024 assessment, amid increased efforts by the CBN to reduce FX liabilities,” the agency said.

Interestingly, Fitch also predicted that the impact of US tariffs on Nigeria’s trade position with the US will be limited, amid the exclusion of oil-related exports, which accounted for about 92 per cent of total exports (nearly two per cent of GDP) to the US in 2023.

“Lower oil prices pose a bigger risk as they would weaken external buffers and fiscal metrics and test the new policy framework,” the agency said. However, it said greater policy flexibility would enhance Nigeria’s ability to deal with shocks.

Conclusion

The consensus among financial experts, over the weekend, was that although the US government’s decision to pause the implementation of the tariffs by 90 days might indicate that President Trump is willing to soften his hard stance on trade, the CBN should sustain its current policies as these are critical to enhancing the country’s economic resilience.

