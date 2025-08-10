Tariff Slash: EERC Moves To Resolve Power Supply Shortage In Parts Of Enugu

…As EEDC blames “code coverage conflicts and related glitches”

The Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) has said it is taking steps to resolve the sudden electricity supply shortages that have plunged parts of the country into an acute power shortage.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that MainPower Electricity Distribution Company Limited had last week issued a statement where it blamed the development on the drastic reduction of power being supplied to it by the parent company, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, following EERC’s decision to slash the electricity tariff for Band A from N209 per kWh to N160 per kWh.

But EERC, in a Public Notice it issued on Sunday evening, said it met with both EEDC and MainpPower, assuring that it was taking the necessary steps to restore normalcy.

The statement read, “Sequel to the public announcement from MainPower which stated that EEDC, its parent company, directed the curtailing of power supply to Bands B to E Feeders, and the challenges in vending being experienced by the customers in Enugu State, the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (the Commission) invited MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MainPower) to a meeting on Thursday 7th August, 2025 to ascertain the reasons for the decision to curtail power supply in Enugu State and vending challenges being experienced by customers.

“During the meeting, MainPower explained that they (MainPower and EEDC) were having difficulties separating Enugu State from the rest of the States in the coverage area of EEDC, which was termed ‘code coverage conflicts and related glitches,’ but gave assurance that the issue would be sorted out very soon.

“The Commission, however, mandated MainPower to formally communicate with the customers on vending challenges and efforts being made to resolve them.

“As regards the curtailing of power supply in Enugu, and their dissatisfaction with the Tariff Order from the Commission, thereby plunging parts of the state into darkness, the Commission reminded MainPower of the provisions of the Commission’s Business Rules, which require that they make a formal petition within thirty (30) days of the Commission’s Order if they were not satisfied with the Order, instead of resulting in curtailing of supply.

The petition will enable a public hearing on the Tariff Order, and the outcome will be implemented. The Business Rules are accessible to all stakeholders on the Commission’s website (www.eerc.en.gov.ng).

“The Commission is consulting with relevant stakeholders at the state and federal level and will endeavour to apply an appropriate regulatory approach in dealing with this issue to ensure that developers, service providers, customers and Ndi Enugu get the full benefit of the evolving subnational electricity market in the State.

“We will also ensure that MainPower recovers sufficient revenue that covers their efficient costs of doing business in Enugu State plus a fair return on capital invested, as provided in section 34 (2)(b) of the Enugu State Electricity Law 2023.“