Tariff: Non-Oil Exports To Us From Nigeria To Attract N45.36bn

Exporters of soya beans, urea, refined lead, cashew nuts in shell, cocoa and specified natural rubber will lose about N45.36 billion on the value of their cargoes this year, following the 14 per cent tariff imposed on imports.

Other major non-exports to United States are fertiliser, sesame, hibiscus, charcoal, raw hides, nuts food preparatory, lead and other agricultural products.

Agricultural products and solid minerals resources, which attract about N324 billion, are among the exports affected by 14 per cent tariff this year as United States’ total export trade with Nigeria in 2024 were $4.2 billion, while its imports from Nigeria were valued at $5.7 billion, up 0.1 per cent ($7 million) from 2023, leading to a $1.5 billion deficit with Nigeria in 2024.

In the last quarter of 2024, total exports to America was valued at ₦3.56 trillion representing 17.58 per cent of total exports. US President Donald Trump imposed a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports, saying that Nigerian exports to the United States will attract a 14 per cent tariff in response to a 27 per cent duty imposed by Nigeria on American goods.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s data, between 2015 and 2024, Nigeria’s total trade with the US amounted to N31.1 trillion, with imports accounting for N16.4 trillion or 8.7 per cent of Nigeria’s global exports.

Recall that Trump described the move as a historic shift toward fair trade, aimed at revitalising American industries and dismantling foreign trade barriers. He said: “This is one of the most important days in American history.

We will supercharge our domestic industrial base, pry open foreign markets, and break down foreign trade barriers.”

The tariffs, which take immediate effect, impact over 50 countries, including key US trade partners such as China, the European Union, India, and Japan, as well as several developing economies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Nigeria, along with Ghana, Ethiopia, and Mauritius, is among the African nations affected by the new tariff structure. While not among the highest tariff imposers, Nigeria’s inclusion signals Washington’s broad approach to trade reforms, even affecting nations that previously enjoyed preferential trade terms with the US.

Exports surged to N1.73 trillion in 2017; N1.094 trillion in 2018; N1.01 trillion in 2019 before dropping to N382.19 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic; 2021, exports increased to N800.34 billion, N1.82 trillion in 2022, N2.61 trillion in 2023 and N5.52 trillion in 2024.

However, Nigeria’s trade balance with United States on customs imports for February 2025 improved significantly, rising to $187.2 million from $77.3 million in February 2024, representing an increase of 142.2 per cent.

On a year-to-date basis, the trade balance moved from a deficit of $158.8 million in 2024 to a surplus of $44.3 million in 2025, marking a recovery of 127.9 per cent.

The total trade between the US and Nigeria for the first two months of 2025 stood at approximately $1.33 billion. This includes the value of both imports and exports, reflecting the extensive trade relations between the two countries.

Nigeria’s exports on a domestic and foreign Free Alongside Ship (FAS) basis amounted to $473.6 million in February 2025, slightly down from $501 million in February 2024, representing a decline of 5.5 per cent.

On a year-to-date basis, F.A.S based exports fell from $792.8 million in 2024 to $687.4 million in 2025, marking a decrease of 13.3 per cent. The data revealed that Nigeria’s exports to the US rose significantly in February 2025 to $474 million from $214 million in January 2025.

