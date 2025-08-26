Tariff: Mixed Reactions To 15% Imposition On Nigeria

The recent 15 per cent trade tariff imposed by President Donald Trump of the United States on Nigeria has attracted divergent responses from stakeholders as it impacts oil and gas sector, writes SUCCESS NWOGU

The petroleum sector unarguably remains the major contributor to Nigeria’s revenue as it contributes substantially to the foreign exchange earnings of the country.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) had stated that Nigeria generated over $831.14 billion in revenue from the oil and gas sector between 1999 and 2023.

NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Ogbonnaya Orji, gave this figure when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts. Data obtained from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC) also showed that Nigeria produced a total of 408,680,457 barrels of crude oil in 2024 which amounted to about N50.88tn ($32.91bn) when calculated with average price of crude in 2024 of $80.53 per barrel.

It, therefore, becomes of interest how the import tariff that President Donald Trump, through an Executive Order, imposed on Nigeria early August 2025 will affect Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Trump also imposed a 15 per cent import tariff on some other countries: Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Costa Rica, Côte d`Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, and Ghana.

Others are Guyana, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

President Pedestal Africa Limited, Dr. Paul Arinze, stated that goods exports had more serious consequences than any result in terms of impacting production and exploration. He opined that this was a bigger constraints to Nigeria’s production and exports than any country’s tariff.

For him, 15 per cent tariff is actually on the lower spectrum, as, according to him, considering the range of tariffs that US imposed, Nigeria has one of the lowest. He believes that within that 15 per cent, there is still room for negotiated exemptions.

He said: “We have to note that US imports from Nigeria is not as high as it used to be. It’s only just above 200,000 barrels per day, out of Nigeria’s 1.5 million approximates production. But, it’s an important fraction. Overall, it should have a positive effect to the point of helping Nigeria to sit back and rethink all of its oil and gas policies for the better.

“It’s a wake-up call in my view. It helps us to question how do we manage our long-term export stability. In 2022-2023, India went from importing about 300,000 barrels of Nigeria’s oil to about 20,000 barrels within one year. That’s a huge deal. It’s been reversed.

The question is, was it by anything that we did? Nothing. It wasn’t by any action by Nigeria. It was simply because India started importing discounted Russian oil when the Ukraine war started because of the sanctions. And, we didn’t respond in any way. Nigeria did not actively respond to that.

“The regain of import volumes, by India of Nigeria’s oil is because sanctions are hitting India or sanctions against Russia is impacting India. So, they are avoiding that by regaining old supply sources like Nigeria. And now, the 50 per cent import tariff on India by the US is specifically because they are importing Russian oil.

Do you see what that does for us? It opens an opportunity for Nigeria to renegotiate the volumes exported from India, which is a much bigger market for Nigeria. Overall, it opens a positive opportunity for Nigeria to re-calibrate its export strategy for crude oil.” Group Chief Executive Officer, HIS Energies, Mr. Chikezie Nwosu, said given the tariff, the people in the presidency, would look for other markets.

He recalled that there’s a recent presidency disclosure that India is looking to go from Russian crude to Nigerian crude. For him, Nigeria should look for other markets that do not include sending anything to the US. Nwosu said: “Now, but directly, I do not know that America actually imports very much of our crude any longer. America used to be a market for Nigeria’s crude, but for many years, it has ceased to be an important market for crude.

The only time you can impose a tariff on somebody is if they’re exporting something to you. If they’re not exporting anything to you, you can’t impose a tariff.”

General Manager of Government, Joint Venture, and External Relations, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, Sola Adebawo, stated that the situation with the US tariffs was definitely a major talking point in the Nigerian business community, especially considering the fact that so much of the economy is tied to global trade. He stated that the impact on Nigeria’s oil and gas industry was signifi

cant, though it’s more of an indirect ripple effect than a direct hit. He said: “While Nigerian crude oil and gas exports to the US may have been exempted from the direct tariffs, the tariffs on a wide range of global imports have created a lot of volatility and uncertainty in the international market.

This instability can lead to a general downturn in global economic activity. “When global growth slows down, so does the demand for energy. This has caused a drop in the international price of crude oil. For an oil-dependent country like Nigeria, which relies on oil for about 90% of its foreign exchange earnings, a drop in price can be devastating.”

He stated that Nigeria’s national budget was bench-marked against a projected oil price, adding that when the actual price falls significantly below that benchmark, it creates a massive revenue shortfall, leading to budget deficits and a need for a supplementary budget. Adebawo also said that a drop in crude oil prices meant less foreign currency flowing into the country. According to him, this can put downward pressure on the value of the naira, which in turn fuels inflation and makes imports more expensive for everyone.

Chief Executive Officer, Frontier Africa Reports, Mr. Boason Omofaye, said that the first thing everyone should know is that President Trump wants lower oil prices. He stated that US’ strategic reserves as of July 25, 2025 were 437 million barrels. He said: “That reserve went up and crude inventory went up for that week against what’s about 7.7 million barrels, which was higher than what industry had calculated.

There was a draw-down of about 1 million. So, they actually went up. The cheaper the US can get oil from anywhere else, the better. So, if there’s a 15% tariff on Nigeria, for example, and we’re exporting there, and say, look, I’m going to put a 15% tariff on you, that means at that end, we’ve got to be losing some oil. And losing that means we need to think of how to put our oil to best use.” He stated that Nigeria needed to do more refining and consumption domestically for the country to industrialize.

According to him, the history of oil has shown that few countries have been able to extract and develop the economy. He stated that only a few countries in the Middle East, a few around the Western economies like Canada and a few others, have been able to do it.

He stated that for once Africa needed to use this basic resource right now, based on this tariff war going on by Trump, to reverse the whole process in which the continent uses the crude oil, both in that form and the refined form, to leapfrog industrial manufacturing. He regretted that the continent had really not been able to leapfrog manufacturing because it is still taking oil out to the global space.

Omofaye said: “Now we’re at the end of the world, but we don’t have the vessels to move the crude oil, so we have to pay. If we’re exporting, we’ve got to use vessels. So either way, we’re burning the candle at both ends. “Therefore, we need to find a way to domesticate the real value of our extractive industry, and you’re talking about oil and gas, to develop the local economy.

The process we started in the 60s was to export oil massively, because then it looked like we’re the king of the market. Now, everybody’s having oil around you, so what do you do? We’ve exported so much oil, we’ve not been able to show for it locally, in terms of socio-economic development, macro-economic development and infrastructure. Having traveled that route so far, it hasn’t really worked.

“Now, how can we now use the same resources, whether it’s one million, three million barrels per day, and turn it around in a way we can use it to create jobs locally, to drive investments locally, and use it for wealth creation locally, but more importantly for manufacturing that will help us diversify. What has happened in parts of the Middle East is not to rely on oil revenue, but to use that oil as a fossil fuel for economic development.

“That bridge is what we’ve not been able to build, a bridge on how to use one resource. Crude oil, as it were, is still a raw material, or something. So until we see it as a gas to enable the economy, or until we see it as an end product, a commodity to be sold and put money in the pockets, it’s like human trafficking. You don’t commoditize humans. Oil is to be used for industrial and economic growth.”

He added: “And that is the lesson that we should be taking from Trump’s tariff. It is a wake-up call to Africa, that every country in Africa, under the umbrella of the, the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization, (APPO) and others, should come together.

We need to leverage this African Energy Bank, which Nigeria is going to be headquartered at, we need to start putting a percentage of our oil receipts somewhere for investment in that. “But we own the crude itself. Our country should leverage the same products for industrial development. That is what this tariff will help us do. It is a structural turnaround that we’ll have to do.

I call on the Minister of Finance, Wale Edu, Minister of Industry, Trade and Development and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; the Ministers of State, Petroleum Resources (0il) Heineken Lokpobiri and (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, and others, to sit together and re-work the architecture.” He stated that Nigeria needed to re-work the architecture from the template that was used in the 1950s. For him, it doesn’t work anymore; the world has changed.

He stated that Nigeria should have a new structure in which it is not just an oilexporting country, but an oilindustrial-based economy.

“Trump just showed the world that everything is about trade. There’s no use being the President, Vice President, or Prime Minister. Everything is about trade. Once you don’t get your trade right, there’s nothing else. And Trump just woke everybody up from their slumber and said, ‘look, this thing is about trade.’

“We’ve been doing trade in human history for thousands of years, but we all slept off thinking of the potential. It reminded everybody that our national strategic trade policy matters. Nigeria, and indeed Africa, should leverage that moving forward. We shouldn’t waste this crisis. Like, we slept a bit off on the COVID-19. This is another crisis and another commodity situation tied to trade.

“The wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Russia, we don’t want to waste this again. If we don’t go back to Detroit, who knows what the next President will do after four years of President Trump? No one. Who knows what the next President of the United States will do? Nobody thought of this four years ago. Here we are today. That’s why we should have our homegrown economic master plan that we have the control end to end,” Omofaye added.