Tariff Increment: Lawmaker Tasks Regulatory Agencies To Ensure Nigerians Get Value In Return

…Harps on Proper Monitoring for Effectiveness

The Chairman House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Hon. Olusola Fatoba has advocated proper monitoring of tariff increment in order to realize the good objectives of the increase which bother about quality services.

The Federal Lawmaker further tasked the Regulatory Agencies to ensure consumers get quality services in return to boost the purpose of the increment in tariffs.

Hon. Fatoba who gave the submission while speaking with Journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State signalled that tariffs placed on goods and public services would not yield any positive results if the people paying cannot get value for their money.

” There should be people who should be held responsible should this fail and those supplying electricity fail at their own end.

“People can’t just be paying through their noses and they are not enjoying what they are paid for if the tariffs will just come and no good result then these people should be held responsible”

According to Fatoba, the citizens have a right to get quality and uninterrupted services in exchange for taxes, and increments on public-based social amenities.

“If all these agenda of subsidy removal and increment of tariffs are to be successful, we have to ensure that consumers, I mean the citizens get values for their money, fine I believe that the increment is premised on the fact that we want improvement on those things like regular and uninterrupted supply of electricity, evenly distribution of fuel and all other concerned services.

But immediately the people discovered that they hardly get electricity even after the tariffs then it will look as if the people have been shortchanged and this is why the regulatory bodies if we don’t have one we should have them now. Other concerns authorities should come in and enforce both parties the Government and the People to be committed to the project, they should midwife it”.

Hon. Fatoba said even though his position is not the official opinion of the House of Representatives, he believes that if the electricity tariffs will ensure 24 hours uninterrupted power supply it will no doubt boost the economy and reduce the biting impact of the price of Diesel and Petrol which very many businesses rely on.

” I believe before such announcement was made, the President and his cabinet must have sat down and deliberated on it very well before it is allowed. To me, we know the economy is harsh but at the same time if we want a better service I think this increment is equally needed if we really want the country to progress economically”

On the Overhead Bridge under construction by the Government of Ekiti State, Hon. Fatoba maintained that it is a welcome development in the state capital. He declares that the bridge is necessary to ease movement in the affected area.

” if you are familiar with the area where the bridge is being constructed you will know that there is always a bottleneck when it comes to the movement of goods and services.

“It will add more value to the economy of the state and by the time the Airport is in operation definitely it is going to enhance the movement of goods and services within that axis. Those coming and going out of the capital will have easy access to neighbouring states and communities, so to me, it’s a good initiative”

Fatoba while also condemning the way foreign goods are shipped into the country was of the opinion that re-opening the borders will not solve the economic crisis the nation has found itself but it will rather cripple the country.

” I am not an advocate or a supporter of opening our borders for foreign goods to be brought into our country, let us endure whatever situation we find ourselves.

“We should be able to produce what we eat and if there are things we cannot produce let us call on the experts from those countries to come and put us through so that we can do it ourselves and we pay those experts off rather than allowing all manners of junks finding their way into our country”

He also encouraged state governments to look into programmes that can improve the living standard of an average Nigerian and that if the Federal and State Governments can empower the average Nigerian through incentives that will boost massive production at the local level the economy of Nigeria will be back in no distance time.

When reminded that despite the Naira gaining on the Dollar recently, the prices of foodstuffs still remain on the high side, Honorable Fatoba maintained that it is the duty of the Government to regulate prices of goods and services in the market

” The SON should be up and doing in ensuring the prices of goods and services are regulated, it is only in Nigeria that whenever the prices of goods and services go up to come down becomes difficult unless it’s forced, some people love money more than their fellow brother’s and that is why despite the fact that Naira is gaining prices of food keep skyrocketing but if Nigeria can regulate the prices then we can have a stable and unified prices of these things in the market, shop A will not be selling at 30 naira while shop B will be selling at 20 naira”

The Lawmaker was also thought that if the manufacturing sector is encouraged it will ease the burden on the average Nigerian

” The Government should invest massively in Agriculture, let us Subsidize equipments and staple crops more. We can give out Tractors, Chemicals, crops and other equipment needed that will enhance the farmer’s productivity”

” We should also encourage our Artisans to produce those things we need and once we can have them in large quantities majority of the challenges facing our country will be solved”

“We also have to block the loopholes in the economy, where money just disappears without traces. All these should be accurately accounted to stabilize the economy” Fatoba said.