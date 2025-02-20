Tariff Increase: Telecoms Customers Decry Poor Service

Share

Despite the implementation of 50 per cent increase on their tariffs, mobile network operators have not in anyway improved on their services as their customers keep lamenting on poor services experience.

Mobile phone subscribers across Nigeria have persistently complained about the bad services experience from their service providers.

Though the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned the telecom operators to mandatorily improve the quality of their services (QoS), the quality of service has continued to deteriorate.

NATCOM National President, Deolu Ogunbanjo, said the service rendered by the MNOs had become ‘’so bad’ that subscribers now lament openly. He said: “The service delivery has been so bad.

It was one of the issues raised but the telcos complained about their constraint to expand capacity and the need to raise tariff.” On its official X handle, majority of the MTN subscribers have continued to complain about its deteriorating service quality.

A customer wrote: “pls what’s going on here, been trying to buy data but can’t get pass this process, what happened to your company ffs. At least when you increasing the price you should give your customers better service and satisfaction, now I can’t continue with my project due to this.”

Another one wrote: “@ MTNNG go just off network for my area for good 2 hours twice everyday since they increased their tariff, from 1pm to 3pm na emergency MTN go dey show.

“Below is a pictorial evidence.. phone mobile data and and router are connected. Yet, every 1pm to 3pm daily, nothing go work.” “I just paid for the digital bundle plan and I was told the payment failed and the funds will be reversed, till now there’s nothing.

Abeg come sort this out,” another customer complained. While still waiting for the increase in telecoms tariffs recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to take effect probably in March this year, Nigerian subscribers woke up to witness the increase in tariffs on their various networks on Tuesday, February 11, 2023.

As reported by New Telegraph, all the four mobile network operators including MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile have increased their tariffs on short message service (SMS) by 50 per cent as they now charge N6.00 instead of N4.00, while MTN has equally hiked tariffs on all its services including data, sms, and voice call.

The new MTN data tariffs confirmed by New Tele – graph are N1,500 for 1.8GB monthly plan, which replaces the previous 1.5GB plan charged at N1,000 initially. The 20GB plan has been adjusted to N7,500, up from N5,500, while the 15GB plan now costs N6,500, a rise from N4,500.

On Tuesday this week, Airtel also followed suite by increasing its tariffs on data and voice calls. The sudden implementation of the tariff hike has caused public outcry as subscribers were not carried along.

They complained that it has been affecting their businesses as well as their welfare as many of them depend on the network for their businesses.

The implementation took effect amidst the controversy about the tariff increase approval by the NCC. Nigerians heavily rely on mobile data for communication, business, education, and entertainment.

However, the noticeable surge in data prices has left many subscribers struggling to afford their usual data plans.

