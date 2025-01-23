Tariff Increase: FCCPC Warns Telecos To Provide Quality Service

Share

The 50 per cent hike in tariffs approved for the telecom operators by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) must reflect in a better services for consumers who rely on telecommunications for both personal and business purposes, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said.

In a statement issued by FCCPC Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr.Ondaje Ijagwu, it acknowledged economic pressures faced by telecoms operators in increasing operational costs but noted strongly that consumer interests remained paramount.

However, the Commission implored telcos to clearly communicate the rationale for the tariff adjustments to consumers.

The Commission said: “This includes ensuring that consumers are fully informed about the nature of the changes, their benefits, and how they align with efforts to improve service delivery and infrastructure.”

Recalling an MoU recently signed between the FCCPC and NCC, the consumer protection body said the MoU provided a unified framework to oversee the implementation of this tariff adjustment in a manner that meets the needs of consumers.

Share

Please follow and like us: