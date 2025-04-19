Share

Volvo Group North America has announced plans to lay off between 550 and 800 employees across three UnS.ited States (US) facilities over the next three months, citing market uncertainty and waning demand exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

In a statement released on Friday, the company said the reductions will affect its Mack Trucks plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania, as well as Volvo Group operations in Dublin, Virginia, and Hagerstown, Maryland.

The moves come as Volvo Group—part of Sweden’s AB Volvo and employer to nearly 20,000 workers in North America—seeks to align production capacity with current market realities.

READ ALSO:

“Heavy‑duty truck orders continue to be negatively affected by market uncertainty about freight rates and demand, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs,” a Volvo Group North America spokesperson said.

“We regret having to take this action, but we need to align production with reduced demand for our vehicles.”

The planned layoffs underscore the toll that Mr. Trump’s trade measures have taken on the automotive and trucking industries.

Over the past two years, the administration’s imposition of tariffs on imported steel, aluminum, and vehicle components has driven up manufacturing costs and shaken both consumer and business confidence.

Economists warn that such policy-driven volatility could weigh on broader U.S. economic growth.

Industry analysts note that the cost pressures from tariffs—combined with signs of slowing freight activity—have forced major truck manufacturers to revisit workforce levels and production forecasts.

Volvo’s announcement follows similar cutbacks by other heavy‑duty OEMs grappling with elevated input costs and an uneven demand outlook.

The company did not specify the exact timing or distribution of the workforce reductions, nor did it indicate whether additional sites could be impacted.

Volvo Group North America said it will work with local authorities and employee representatives to manage the transition and support affected workers.

As the trade dispute shows no clear resolution on the horizon, Volvo and its peers face ongoing challenges in balancing production agility with cost containment in one of their most important export markets.

Share