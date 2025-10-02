Tariff Hike: Telcos’ Promise Of Improved Service Fails

Though the telecommunications operators in Nigeria claimed to have continually improve their quality of service (QoS) with increasing investment in infrastructures, subscribers are equally lamenting deteriorating quality of experience.

When the Nigerian Communications Commission approved 50 per cent tariff increase on telecoms services in January this year with the implementation commencing in February, the telecoms operators promised that the increase would spur improvement in quality of service and quality of experience within three months.

However, nine months after, the quality of experience remains in its former state. The decision by the NCC to approve a 50 per cent tariff increase on telecoms services in January was met with a critical bargain from operators: endure the higher costs now for a substantially improved digital life within three months. NCC had announced that the operators in the country would invest more than $1 billion in expanding and upgrading their networks before the end of 2025.

However, the promise has become a broken contract, leaving millions of subscribers grappling with the same old digital grievances while paying considerably more for the privilege. This gap between the industry’s narrative of continuous infrastructure improvement and the subscribers’ lived reality of deteriorating daily service highlights a fundamental disconnect between the technical metric of Quality of Service and the humancentric Quality of Experience.

On the front lines, subscribers’ complaints are common and consistent. For the average Nigerian user, the Quality of Experience is the daily interface with their mobile device, an interface that is increasingly defined by exasperation. This encompasses the incessant call drops that cut important conversations mid-sentence, the frustratingly slow and often nonexistent data speeds that make simple tasks like loading a webpage or sending an email a test of patience, and the bewildering phenomenon of “not receiving” one-time passwords for critical banking transactions, only for them to arrive in a deluge hours later.

These are not isolated incidents but pervasive issues that disrupt business, strain personal connections, and create a general sense of digital exclusion. The tariff increase, rather than alleviating these pains, has only amplified them, making subscribers feel they are being forced to pay a premium for a service that fails to meet even basic reliability standards.

The three-month deadline for improvement has come and gone, and from the consumer’s perspective, the Quality of Experience remains stubbornly in its former, unsatisfactory state. In their defence, the telecommunications operators presented a different picture, one focused on the complex and often backend infrastructure, or Quality of Service. Their arguments pointed to a continuous battle fought behind the scenes, one that requires massive capital investment and constant maintenance.

The primary challenge in their narrative, as they often state, is the relentless menace of infrastructure vandalism. Acts of sabotage, theft of diesel from generator-powered sites, and the cutting of critical fibre optic cables are cited as catastrophic events that can cripple entire networks without warning. These are not mere inconveniences but direct attacks on the physical backbone of the nation’s digital economy.

Furthermore, the telecos pointed to other systemic challenges, including the escalating costs of power, which forces them to run generators round-the-clock, the logistical nightmare of securing right-of-way for laying new fibre, and the exorbitant costs of importing and deploying network equipment amidst a volatile foreign exchange regime.

From their vantage point, the tariff increase was a necessary survival measure, not a luxury, allowing them to continue these costly investments and repairs to maintain the very integrity of the network. Quality of Service is the engineer’s report; it is a measure of network performance based on technical parameters like call setup success rates, dropped call rates, bandwidth availability, and network latency.

A telco can truthfully claim improvements in these areas, pointing to expanded fibre coverage or new cell towers, and thus assert they are delivering on their QoS promises. However, Quality of Experience is the user’s story. It is the holistic, subjective feeling of the customer when interacting with the service.

It is not just about whether a data packet eventually gets through, but how long the user had to wait, whether a video call remained stable throughout a meeting, or if a voice call was crystal clear from start to finish. A network might have good QoS metrics on a spreadsheet, but if a subscriber in a densely populated area of Lagos or Abuja cannot make a clear call during peak hours due to network congestion, their QoE is poor.