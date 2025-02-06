Tariff Hike: Stakeholders Expect 90% 5G Network Expansion

Share

Stakeholders in the telecoms sector have called on operators to make sure they utilise the 50 per cent increase in tariff for the expansion of 5G network across the country.

According to them, the 5G network is expected to be expanded by 90 per cent within short time as they urged the telcos to invest in the needed infrastructures to drive the 5G network in the country.

Already, the GSM Association (GSMA) has projected a $150 million additional mobile network investment following the 50 per cent tariff increment, stating that 4G coverage is expected to expand to 94 per cent covering nine million new consumers.

Besides, this also has the ability to create nearly two million jobs and raise an additional N1.6 trillion in tax revenue.

GSMA in a statement yesterday said the hike approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the first tariff adjustment in 12 years, is set to unlock substantial investment in telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

The GSMA, a global advocate for sustainable policy reforms in the telecommunications sector, welcomes this decision as a major step forward for consumers and the economy.

By enabling mobile operators to invest in expanding and upgrading their networks, the tariff increase will bridge the digital divide and drive innovation across key sectors, including healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Head sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA, Angela Wamola, commented on the development, saying: “This decision by the NCC is an important milestone for Nigeria’s digital future.

By enabling sustainable investment, we are improving the quality of service for consumers and fostering opportunities for innovation and economic growth.

“However, to fully unlock the potential of this reform, it is critical to implement additional measures such as simplifying Right of Way permits, implementing of a Critical National Infrastructure plan, and reducing the mobile sector’s tax burden.

“These steps will be essential to accelerate digital adoption across sectors. It is estimated that increased digitalisation in agriculture, manufacturing, transport, trade and government will increase GDP by around two percentage points by 2028.

According to the telecoms advocacy body, this milestone reflected the successful partnership between the Nigerian government, industry stakeholders, and the GSMA, demonstrating how collaborative policy reforms can drive economic development and digital inclusion.

GSMA said improved network coverage would enable transformative access to digital services, including online education, telemedicine, e-commerce, and mobile financial tools.

Additionally, the investment will drive the adoption of nextgeneration technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), which are essential for advancing innovation across sectors like precision agriculture, connected transportation, and smart healthcare.

By fostering the adoption of these technologies, Nigeria is positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s digital economy. While the tariff increase is a significant step forward, the GSMA calls for further policy actions to amplify its impact.

These priorities, outlined in the recent GSMA report The Role of Mobile Technology in Driving the Digital Economy in Nigeria, include streamlining Right of Way (RoW) permits; implementing Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) legislation; reducing the tax burden on the mobile sector.

The stakeholders, including the subscriber advocacy bodies, said the new tariffs must translate to improved networks and creation of jobs. “We expect that the new tariffs will create more jobs for our people in Nigeria.

This is the reason we want to fight further but we have given the telcos ultimatum to improve their services because they don’t have any excuse any longer.

“We’ve seen the good intention of the NCC teams and they’ve started implementing it. “The NCC has promised good quality of service, if we allow the 50 per cent to go on they are ready to get the ball rolling.

We are assuring them of our support if they fulfill their promise of good quality service but if they fail to fulfill the quality of good service after implementation of 50 per cent tariff increment, two weeks after, we will come back and let all Nigerians know what we will do,” the national president of the Association of Telephone, Cable Tv and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria), ‘Sina Bilesanmi said.

