Telecoms Hike: Rewane Backs FG, Says Move Will Reduce Inflation

Bismarck Rewane, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives has commended the proposed tariff hike by telecoms, saying the move will help reduce inflation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani confirmed plans to increase telecoms tariffs, saying the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would come up with modalities for the adjustment.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Business Morning show on Thursday, Rewane, who previously backed the plans for a tariff hike, said the move will make the sector more sustainable.

According to the businessman, any increase in productivity and output is likely to allow inflation to moderate, which is the goal.

“Yesterday, the price of MTN shares went up by 10% to 220. The investors have already factored that in and are expecting a lot of good goodies.

“But more important to think about is the fact that because of an increase in tariff and an increase in investment to make the industry sustainable, they’re going to see an increase in productivity, not directly but indirectly.

“Any increase in productivity and output is likely to allow inflation to moderate, which is the goal. So, we heard from the policymaker Bosun Tijani who was very clear that we want a sustainable sector.

“But we also heard from the regulator saying that we will hold these guys to quality of service.

“We also heard from the operators, MTN that they are all revving up. So in all, there are economic benefits because of increased output and productivity. Two, policymakers are aligned because they want this to lead to a moderation in inflation.” he added.

