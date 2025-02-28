Tariff Hike: FCCPC Directs MultiChoice To Maintain Current Prices

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Thursday directed MultiChoice Nigeria, the operator of DStv and GOtv, to maintain its current subscription prices pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the proposed tariff adjustment.

This is contained in a statement issued by the FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, saying the directive follows MultiChoice’s request for an extension regarding its scheduled appearance before the commission over concerns surrounding its recurring price increases.

Although FCCPC granted the company’s request to postpone the session, it has now rescheduled the hearing for March 6, 2025, mandating the company’s CEO, relevant officers, and a comprehensive response to the inquiry.

The agency also emphasised that the decision to freeze prices is aimed at preventing potential consumer exploitation during the investigation period.

“As part of this directive, MultiChoice is expressly instructed to maintain the existing price structure as of February 27, 2025, pending the commission’s review and final determination on the matter,” the statement read.

Recall that, the regulator summoned MultiChoice’s Chief Executive Officer to appear before it on February 27 for an investigative hearing.

